Stalin Leads Silent Tribute On Karunanidhi's Death Anniversary; Launches Scholarship Programs

Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin led a silent march here on Thursday on the 7th death anniversary of iconic DMK leader M Karunanidhi and paid floral tributes at his Marina beachfront memorial.

Stalin, also the DMK president, was joined in his march by a large number of party workers, his Cabinet colleagues, and a string of party leaders, including TR Baalu and A Raaja.

"Vaazhga, vaazhga, vaazhgave; Thalaivar Kalaignar Pugazh Vazhgave," (Long live chief Kalaignar's fame) was among the slogans raised by party workers to pay tribute to Karunanidhi (1924-2018).

Karunanidhi's samadhi was decked with bright, colourful flowers and the chief minister laid a wreath and leaders showered flowers and petals.

On the occasion, Stalin launched the 'Kalaignar Nidhinalgai Thittam,' a party's financial assistance initiative, to encourage young Dravidian movement scholars.

The DMK president also launched the 'Kalaignar Manava Pathirikkaiyalar Thittam' (Kalaignar Student Journalists Scheme), a joint initiative of DMK mouthpiece 'Murasoli' and Kalaignar Seithigal television. PTI VGN VGN KH

