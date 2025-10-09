Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka Woman Killed, Body Found Hidden Under Bed In Belagavi; Husband On The Run

Karnataka Woman Killed, Body Found Hidden Under Bed In Belagavi; Husband On The Run

In Belagavi, Karnataka, Akash Kambar allegedly murdered his wife Sakshi, hiding her body under their bed and dowry harassment is suspected as the motive.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 11:04 AM (IST)
In an incident from Karnataka’s Belagavi district, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband, who then hid her body under their bed before fleeing the scene — barely four months after their wedding. The accused, identified as Akash Kambar, is suspected of killing his wife, Sakshi, three days ago. 

Dowry Harassment Suspected In Karnataka’s Belagavi

The crime came to light when Akash’s mother returned home from their native village and discovered Sakshi’s body concealed beneath the bed, reported NDTV.

According to police, Akash had kept his phone switched off since the day of the murder, raising suspicion among relatives. Preliminary investigations suggest that Sakshi had been facing dowry harassment since her marriage. The exact motive behind the killing is yet to be confirmed.

A case has been registered, and a manhunt has been launched to trace the absconding accused. The forensic team inspected the crime scene, and further investigations are underway to determine the sequence of events leading to the murder.

This incident comes just days after a similar case in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, where a pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands, as per a report on News18.

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Karnataka ranks third in the country for dowry-related crimes, following Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In 2023, NCRB recorded a 14% increase in such cases nationwide, with over 15,000 dowry-related incidents and more than 6,100 deaths reported.

Police have urged citizens to report any instances of domestic abuse or dowry harassment to prevent such tragedies.

ALSO READ: Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After 20 Child Deaths In MP

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 11:04 AM (IST)
Karnataka
