Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After 20 Child Deaths In MP

20 children in Madhya Pradesh died after consuming Sresan Pharma’s Coldrif syrup. Owner Ranganathan arrested; investigations continue.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
Ranganathan, the owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Sunguvarchatram, Kancheepuram, has been arrested in connection with the deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh who consumed the company’s cough syrup, Coldrif. The arrest was carried out by Madhya Pradesh police with assistance from Chennai authorities. Ranganathan is being taken to Sunguvarchatram for further investigation.

Yesterday, Madhya Pradesh Police sent teams to Chennai and Kanchipuram to apprehend the pharmaceutical company owner. The move comes after the syrup was linked to a series of deaths among children in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla confirmed the arrest during a briefing in Chhindwara, stating that the government is taking necessary steps to ensure accountability. “A police team from Chhindwara has been sent to Chennai and Kanchipuram to arrest the owner of the company which manufactures Coldrif cough syrup,” he said.

Three more children have died in the past 24 hours due to renal complications. The latest fatalities include 1.5-year-old Dhani Deharia from Tamia, 2-year-old Jyanshu Yaduvanshi from Junnardev, and 2.5-year-old Vedansh Pawar from Ridhora, all of whom were receiving treatment in Nagpur hospitals.

The overall death toll now stands at 20, with 17 from Chhindwara, one from Pandhurna, and two from Betul. Five children remain in critical condition in Nagpur.

Medical investigations have found that the syrup contained harmful chemicals that caused kidney damage. Symptoms of renal failure were observed within hours of consumption.

In response, Chhindwara district authorities have sealed five medical stores and sent syrup samples for laboratory testing. Public announcements are being made in villages, advising parents to avoid giving cough syrup to young children.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has raised concerns about the involvement of doctors in the case. Some private practitioners, including Dr. Praveen Soni, are being reviewed for prescribing or administering the syrup. The IMA has suggested a potential strike, but Deputy CM Shukla urged restraint and reminded doctors to follow government guidance against prescribing cold syrups to children under four.

Political reactions have also emerged. The Congress party has requested Rs 1 crore compensation for each affected family and raised concerns about government oversight. The BJP has stated that the investigation is being conducted transparently and assured that responsible parties will be held accountable.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 07:43 AM (IST)
Madhya Pradesh Child Deaths Coldrif Syrup Sresan Pharma
