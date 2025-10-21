Karnataka Sanskrit Teacher Thrashes 9-Year-Old At Temple School, Goes Missing

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka Sanskrit Teacher Thrashes 9-Year-Old At Temple School, Goes Missing

Video of brutal attack at Sri Guru Tippeswamy Temple Veda school in Karnataka sparks outrage; police launch manhunt for teacher.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 04:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shocking incident at Sri Guru Tippeswamy Temple’s residential Veda school has triggered widespread outrage after a video emerged showing a Sanskrit teacher, Veeresh Hiremath, violently assaulting a nine-year-old student, Tarun. The footage shows Hiremath pinning the child to the ground and repeatedly kicking him, reportedly after Tarun used a phone to contact his grandmother.

Karnataka Sanskrit Teacher Kicks, Thrashes Student 

Despite the boy’s visible injuries, the assault continued, prompting immediate public backlash and swift intervention by authorities. The temple’s executive officer, Gangadharappa, lodged a formal complaint, leading Nayakanahatti Police to register a case. However, Hiremath reportedly went missing shortly after the complaint was filed, and police have launched an active search to locate him.

Tarun, a student from North Karnataka, is enrolled at the temple-affiliated residential school. The incident has raised serious concerns about child safety, institutional accountability, and oversight in educational establishments, particularly those in remote or religious settings.

Official Response

Responding to the public outcry, Karnataka’s Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Laxmi Hebbalkar, condemned the attack, stating: “No one should ever be treated in such a manner, especially not children”, as per a report on NDTV.

Hebbalkar added that she would personally oversee the case to ensure justice is served and directed her department to submit a detailed report on the incident.

ALSO READ: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Meets Karnataka CM, DCM Amid Tensions Over Bengaluru’s Infrastructure

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
Karnataka
