Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Meets Karnataka CM, DCM Amid Tensions Over Bengaluru’s Infrastructure

The ongoing strain between Karnataka’s industrial leaders and the state government over Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure appeared to take a conciliatory turn on Tuesday, as Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at their residences. While the meeting was officially described as a courtesy visit to extend a wedding invitation and Diwali greetings, sources confirmed that Shaw’s recent criticism of the city’s civic state was also part of the conversation.

Deputy CM Shivakumar acknowledged the meeting on social media, writing: “It was a pleasure to meet Ms. @kiranshaw, entrepreneur and Founder of Biocon, at my residence today. We had an engaging discussion on Bengaluru’s growth, innovation, and the path ahead for Karnataka’s growth story.”

The Chief Minister’s Office also noted Shaw’s visit, mentioning the presence of Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti during the interaction.

Shaw's Concern

Shaw’s recent remarks on Bengaluru’s poor roads and garbage management have sparked widespread public discussion and put her at odds with the ruling Congress government. Her concerns, particularly over how civic decline could affect global investor confidence, have resonated with many citizens.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Shaw shared that a visiting foreign business delegate had questioned the government’s seriousness toward infrastructure investment after witnessing the city’s conditions. She tagged CM Siddaramaiah, DCM Shivakumar, and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, reigniting a debate over accountability and governance in India’s tech capital.

Government Reaction

Deputy CM Shivakumar earlier expressed disappointment over business leaders’ public criticism, saying such remarks “hurt the state and country.” On October 19, he indirectly admonished IT/BT executives, alleged that those who started business using the facilities of Bengaluru and grew to a big were criticising Bengaluru.

