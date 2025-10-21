Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKiran Mazumdar-Shaw Meets Karnataka CM, DCM Amid Tensions Over Bengaluru’s Infrastructure

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Meets Karnataka CM, DCM Amid Tensions Over Bengaluru’s Infrastructure

The Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s meeting with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, though framed as a festive visit, also touched on civic concerns and investor confidence

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The ongoing strain between Karnataka’s industrial leaders and the state government over Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure appeared to take a conciliatory turn on Tuesday, as Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at their residences. While the meeting was officially described as a courtesy visit to extend a wedding invitation and Diwali greetings, sources confirmed that Shaw’s recent criticism of the city’s civic state was also part of the conversation.

Deputy CM Shivakumar acknowledged the meeting on social media, writing: “It was a pleasure to meet Ms. @kiranshaw, entrepreneur and Founder of Biocon, at my residence today. We had an engaging discussion on Bengaluru’s growth, innovation, and the path ahead for Karnataka’s growth story.”

The Chief Minister’s Office also noted Shaw’s visit, mentioning the presence of Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti during the interaction.

Shaw's Concern

Shaw’s recent remarks on Bengaluru’s poor roads and garbage management have sparked widespread public discussion and put her at odds with the ruling Congress government. Her concerns, particularly over how civic decline could affect global investor confidence, have resonated with many citizens.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Shaw shared that a visiting foreign business delegate had questioned the government’s seriousness toward infrastructure investment after witnessing the city’s conditions. She tagged CM Siddaramaiah, DCM Shivakumar, and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, reigniting a debate over accountability and governance in India’s tech capital.

Government Reaction 

Deputy CM Shivakumar earlier expressed disappointment over business leaders’ public criticism, saying such remarks “hurt the state and country.” On October 19, he indirectly admonished IT/BT executives, alleged that those who started business using the facilities of Bengaluru and grew to a big were criticising Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: Telangana Witnesses Surge In Fire Incidents During Diwali; Major Blaze Reported At Sangareddy Industry

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Not Only Firecrackers But...': BJP Blames AAP-Ruled Punjab As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
'Not Only Firecrackers...': BJP Blames AAP As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
Cricket
BCCI To Approach ICC After No Response From ACC Chief On Asia Cup Trophy Handover
BCCI To Approach ICC After No Response From ACC Chief On Asia Cup Trophy Handover
Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
Cricket
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget