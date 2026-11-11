ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaKarnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Booked Over Remarks Against RSS

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Booked Over Remarks Against RSS

The complaint alleges Kharge attempted to connect the RSS with the seizure of approximately 44,250 live cartridges in Bihar and Haryana, knowingly disseminating false information.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 01:56 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) A complaint has been filed against Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, accusing him of "circulating fake news and misleading information" and "attempting to disturb social harmony", police said on Wednesday.

The complaint was filed by Tejas A Gowda at Banashankari police station on Tuesday, seeking registration of an FIR against Kharge for allegedly attempting to link the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the recent seizure of live cartridges through a social media post on 'X'.

In his written complaint, he alleged that Kharge's social media post attempted to associate the RSS with the seizure of approximately 44,250 live cartridges in Bihar and Haryana.

"Through his statements and insinuations, he has sought to create an impression that the RSS organisation is connected with the alleged criminal activities," Gowda alleged.

However, the complainant has not specified whether he is associated with the organisation.

The complainant further alleged that the Home Minister knowingly circulated the information despite knowing it to be false, and that such conduct warranted a criminal investigation as it could disturb communal harmony in the state by spreading fake news.

"It is a matter of serious concern that a person occupying the constitutional office of Home Minister, who is entrusted with maintaining law and order and protecting public peace, is circulating false information against an organisation," the complainant alleged.

He urged the police to register an FIR against Kharge under the applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), if the information and accompanying evidence disclosed cognisable offences.

The complainant further urged the investigators to conduct a fair and independent probe without political interference.

He also requested the investigating officers to secure the electronic records of the social media posts, coordinate with police authorities in Bihar and Haryana to obtain details of the cases, and verify whether false information was knowingly disseminated.

Though the complaint was submitted, no FIR has been registered in this regard yet, police said.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya too took to social media platform 'X' accusing the Minister of "peddling fake news".

"We have a fake news peddler as Home Minister of our state. And this bloke wanted to set up some fact-check unit or something. Sad state of affairs," he said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Nov 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyank Kharge Karantaka News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Hijack Alert’ Found On Air India Flight With 147 Passengers, Moved To Isolation Bay In Kolkata
‘Hijack Alert’ Found On Air India Flight With 147 Passengers, Moved To Isolation Bay In Kolkata
India
Mother Dairy Milk Price Hike: Pay More From Tomorrow As Rates Jump By Up To Rs 4/Litre
Mother Dairy Milk Price Hike: Pay More From Tomorrow As Rates Jump
India
‘Emergency Kaam Nahi Kar Raha’: Driver’s Warning Before Train Derailment In Assam | VIDEO
‘Emergency Kaam Nahi Kar Raha’: Driver’s Warning Before Train Derailment In Assam | VIDEO
India
3 Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Fumes While Cleaning Tank At Tata Electronics' TN Plant, Probe Ordered
3 Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Fumes While Cleaning Tank At Tata Electronics' TN Plant, Probe Ordered
Advertisement

Videos

Hijack Threat: Air India Flight to Mumbai Receives Hijack Warning at Kolkata Airport
Dalit Battle: BSP and SP Intensify Their Fight for Uttar Pradesh’s Dalit Vote Bank
Third Front: Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad Set to Announce Alliance in Lucknow
Political Clash: Akhilesh Yadav and Asaduddin Owaisi Lock Horns Over Muslim Votes
Ayodhya Visit: Akhilesh Yadav to Visit Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi on December 12
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget