Tumakuru (Karnataka), Jul 22 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday described the emerging large-scale drought situation in the state as "extremely serious" and demanded that the central government immediately provide relief.

He once again urged the central government to declare the crisis in Karnataka and other states as a "calamity of national significance".

"I'm visiting Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts today. On Saturday, the Chief Minister and I will review the drought situation in the Bengaluru division at Chitradurga. A review of the Mysuru division will also be conducted shortly,” Parameshwara said in response to a question on managing the drought situation in the state.

Speaking to reporters, he further said the situation was extremely serious and that signs of drought were emerging on a large scale.

“We have sought assistance from the Union Government and requested it to relax the norms for declaring drought. The Chief Minister and I have also written letters in this regard. I urged the Prime Minister to declare the drought situation a national disaster (a calamity of national significance), as there is also a drought situation in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra and other places. However, we have not received any response from the Union Government so far,” he added.

Addressing a query on the long-awaited cabinet expansion, the Deputy CM said Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah and state president B K Hariprasad have travelled to Delhi to discuss matters with the Congress high command.

"They will discuss with the high command, and with their approval, they will expand the cabinet. It needs to be seen when it will be done," he said.

On the demand for another ministerial berth for Tumakuru, his home district, Parameshwara said, “Tumakuru is a big district with eleven assembly constituencies. I have also expressed the view that it should be given another ministerial berth.” The Congress leadership postponed discussions on the Karnataka Cabinet expansion on Tuesday due to the ongoing Parliament session and the protest against the NDA government over the NEET exam paper leak issue.

Noting that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, raised his voice against the injustice and betrayal faced by lakhs of students due to alleged irregularities in NEET, the Deputy CM criticised the Centre for detaining Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi while they were protesting peacefully on Tuesday.

"The union government is making such attempts to silence Rahul Gandhi’s voice. However, our voice and struggle in support of the youth will continue," he said Naturally, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradan's resignation is demanded over the issue, as he has the responsibility, he further said. “When those in power commit serious lapses, it is natural to demand their resignation. Dharmendra Pradhan must accept responsibility and resign. In the past, Union Ministers have resigned following incidents such as railway accidents." Responding to the demand to establish an international airport near Tumakuru, Parameshwara said he had consistently supported the idea from the beginning.

“For the past 25 years, we have expressed the view that the airport should be established near Tumakuru. Several locations, including Kanakapura Road, have already been identified. However, establishing the airport in Tumakuru would be highly beneficial. It will also help 20 districts with connectivity,” he said. PTI KSU ROH

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