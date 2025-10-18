Karnataka College Student Murdered After Rejecting Marriage Proposal; Two Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A day after the brutal murder of 20-year-old college student Yamini Priya near a railway track, police have arrested two men, including the prime suspect, in connection with the crime. The main accused, identified as 28-year-old Vignesh, a neighbour known to the victim’s family, allegedly killed her in a fit of rage after she repeatedly refused his marriage proposals.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on October 16 when Yamini, a first-year pharmacy student from Swatantra Palya, was returning home from college. Vignesh reportedly confronted her, insisting that she marry him. When she rejected his demand, he allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon, fatally slitting her throat before fleeing the scene.

Based on a complaint lodged by Yamini’s father, Shrirampura police registered a case of murder and harassment. The complaint mentioned that Vignesh had been persistently troubling Yamini with unwanted advances over the past several months.

Following an intensive manhunt, police arrested Vignesh along with another individual accused of sheltering him after the crime. Investigators have also seized the two-wheeler used by the accused to reach and escape from the spot.

Senior police officials said forensic analysis and further interrogation are underway to establish the complete chain of events. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the young student’s death.

