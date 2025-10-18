Karnataka IPS Officer Booked For Alleged Wife Abuse, Dowry Harassment; Claims He's Framed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Karnataka-cadre IPS officer, Shivanshu Rajput, has been booked by Noida Police after his wife, Dr Kriti Singh, levelled serious allegations of dowry harassment and domestic abuse against him and six others, including both families and friends. The case has been registered at Sector 126 police station based on her detailed 41-page complaint.

IPS Officer Booked Over Dowry Harassment, Domestic Abuse

According to the FIR, Dr Singh—who married Rajput on December 9, 2021, in what she described as a love marriage—accused him of subjecting her to constant physical and emotional abuse soon after their wedding, as per a report on India Today. She alleged that her family spent about Rs 1.4 crore on the ceremony, held at a five-star hotel, which included jewellery, expensive gifts, and a Rs 20 lakh cash dowry that she claims was demanded by the groom’s side. Her father was also allegedly pressured into buying a Rs 19 lakh car for Rajput’s relatives.

The complaint further details instances of verbal abuse, racial insults, and physical assault. Dr Singh, who currently lives in Noida with the couple’s two-year-old son, said she was repeatedly humiliated over her complexion and faced severe mental harassment, reported NDTV.

Rajput, a 2019-batch IPS officer, has dismissed the allegations as false, asserting that he is being targeted by his wife and her family. He said earlier reconciliation efforts at the DCP office in Noida were unsuccessful and accused Dr Singh of denying him access to their child. Rajput added that he had filed a counter-assault case in June but did not receive any response from her family until recently.

