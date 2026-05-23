Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Rich vs Poor’ Will Replace Hindu-Muslim Politics In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi: economic inequality, inflation will replace Hindu-Muslim politics.

Congress Minority Dept meeting: minority leaders discuss inclusivity, Constitution.

Party plans joint convention on social justice, constitutional rights.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that economic inequality and rising inflation would soon replace “Hindu-Muslim politics” as the central issue in Indian politics.

He made the remarks during a key meeting of the Congress Minority Department’s National Minority Advisory Council held in Delhi, which was attended by 52 prominent minority leaders from across the country.

The meeting is being viewed as significant for the Congress party’s upcoming social and political strategy.

Senior Minority Leaders Attend Meeting

Among those present at the meeting were Congress Minority Department national president Imran Pratapgarhi, MP Imran Masood, Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing the Jain community, MP Christopher representing the Christian community, and Gurdeep Sappal from the Sikh community, along with several senior leaders from different minority groups.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi said the Indian Constitution guarantees equal rights to all religions and asserted that Congress politics is rooted in that constitutional vision.

‘Real Battle Will Be Between Rich And Poor’

Sources said Rahul Gandhi told the gathering that the “Hindu-Muslim politics” of the BJP and RSS would eventually come to an end because inflation and economic inequality had emerged as the country’s biggest concerns.

He reportedly said that the real battle in the coming years would be between the rich and the poor, while accusing the Centre of diverting public attention away from economic issues affecting ordinary citizens.

Concerns Raised Over Minority Safety

The meeting also saw discussions on alleged atrocities against minorities and growing social insecurity in different parts of the country.

Members of the Minority Advisory Council reportedly raised issues from various states and stressed the need for organised social and political intervention.

Speaking to ABP News, Congress Minority Department national president Imran Pratapgarhi said 52 major minority leaders from across India had been invited for the discussions.

He said concerns were expressed over alleged atrocities against minorities and discussions were held on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level.

“Our effort is to ensure that the minority community across the country unites to strengthen Congress and reinforce the fight for the Constitution and social justice,” Pratapgarhi said.

Congress Planning Joint Convention On June 6

According to sources, Congress is now preparing to hold a major joint convention on June 6 under the combined banner of the party’s Minority Department and Scheduled Caste Department.

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Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the event.

The party is reportedly viewing the convention as a major political message centred around social justice, constitutional rights and economic issues.

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