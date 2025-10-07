Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Telangana’s Jubilee Hills Bypoll To Feature Candidate Photos On EVMs, New Electoral Reforms Introduced

Telangana CEO announced new Election Commission measures for the Jubilee Hills by-poll on November 11, including candidate photos on EVMs and fewer voters per station.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 06:51 PM (IST)
Hyderabad, Oct 7 (PTI) Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy on Tuesday said Election Commission's new measures, including affixing colour photographs of candidates on EVMs, would be in place for the November 11 Jubilee Hills assembly by-poll.

Reddy held a meeting with the representatives of ruling Congress, BJP, BRS, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to discuss the bypoll preparations.

"During the meeting, the CEO stated that the upcoming by-election would be conducted under the new electoral reforms introduced by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, which are being rolled out for the first time during the Bihar Assembly Elections and the by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies across the country," an official release said.

The reform measures aim to enhance voter convenience, transparency, and efficiency in the conduct of elections, it said.

The measures include capping the number of voters per polling station at 1,200 to reduce overcrowding, affixing colour photographs of contesting candidates on EVMs and ballot units, to help voters easily identify their preferred candidates and deployment of additional women polling personnel to encourage greater participation of women voters.

The CEO reviewed the preparedness of various departments to ensure the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.

He appealed to all political parties to extend full cooperation and strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct, the release added.

The high-stakes bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here would take place on November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar made the announcement in Delhi on Monday.

The bypoll is necessitated in Jubilee Hills due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year following a heart attack. PTI SJR SJR ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 06:51 PM (IST)
