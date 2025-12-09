Bengali-speaking residents from Odisha's Malkangiri district are being targeted in a fresh wave of violence, triggered by escalating tensions between tribal communities and Bengali settlers. The situation deteriorated rapidly after a 51-year-old tribal woman from Rakhalguda village went missing and was later found dead, her headless body recovered from a riverbank on December 4. Police arrested Subhranjan Mandal in connection with the suspected land dispute–related murder, but the unrest only intensified.in the wake of the state’s ongoing Intensive Revision of Voter List (SIR). What began as a missing-person case has now triggered violent clashes between members of tribal communities and Bengali-speaking settlers.

Tribal Woman Went Missing Triggered Violence

Despite the arrest, violence erupted on Sunday in the MV-26 area, where many Bengali speakers live. According to reports, around 5,000 tribal residents, armed with traditional weapons, stormed the area, vandalising property and allegedly burning nearly 150 houses. Several vehicles were also destroyed, and many families fled in fear. Authorities have not yet confirmed the scale of the damage.

Section 144 In 2 Villages From Monday

The administration has imposed a 24-hour curfew in two villages from Monday evening, banned gatherings of more than five people, suspended internet services, and deployed additional security forces. Senior police officials, including Malkangiri SP Vinod Patil and DGP YB Khurana, visited the affected areas.

Tribal leaders have accused Bengali settlers of rising criminal activities and claimed many are living in the region without proper documentation. They have insisted that no one without a government-issued “green card” will be allowed to stay.

Meanwhile, Bengali-speaking residents allege the attacks were pre-planned. Members of the Malkangiri Bengali community staged protests outside the District Magistrate’s office, submitting a memorandum demanding a high-level investigation, immediate arrest of those involved, and compensation for the destroyed homes and property. Community leaders claim they had repeatedly warned the administration about growing tensions, but no preventive action was taken.

Measures Necessary To Curb Rumours

District Magistrate Someshkumar Upadhyay said that internet suspension and curfew measures were necessary to curb rumours and restore peace. Temporary shelters, community kitchens, and relief camps have been set up, and officials are assessing the damage. The woman’s missing head remains untraced, and search efforts continue with new surveillance cameras installed along the river.

Malkangiri district is home to nearly 200,000 Bengali families who migrated from Bangladesh in the 1970s and earlier, all of whom have been granted Indian citizenship. Historical disputes over land and rehabilitation have long strained relations between tribal communities and Bengali settlers.

Political reactions have also surfaced. BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain said that basic constitutional rights such as the right to life and religious freedom are at risk in the current atmosphere of violence. BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathi, however, maintained that the present government has managed the crisis more effectively than previous administrations.