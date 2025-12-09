Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTension Grips Odisha's Malkangiri After Violence Clashes, Internet Suspended; Thousands Displaced

Tension Grips Odisha's Malkangiri After Violence Clashes, Internet Suspended; Thousands Displaced

Violence escalates in Malkangiri after a tribal woman’s murder sparks arson, clashes, and emergency restrictions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 07:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bengali-speaking residents from Odisha's Malkangiri district are being targeted in a fresh wave of violence, triggered by escalating tensions between tribal communities and Bengali settlers. The situation deteriorated rapidly after a 51-year-old tribal woman from Rakhalguda village went missing and was later found dead, her headless body recovered from a riverbank on December 4. Police arrested Subhranjan Mandal in connection with the suspected land dispute–related murder, but the unrest only intensified.in the wake of the state’s ongoing Intensive Revision of Voter List (SIR). What began as a missing-person case has now triggered violent clashes between members of tribal communities and Bengali-speaking settlers.

Tribal Woman Went Missing Triggered Violence 

The unrest started after a 51-year-old tribal woman from Rakhalguda village went missing. On December 4, her headless body was discovered along a riverbank. Police arrested a man named Subhranjan Mandal, and the murder is suspected to be linked to a land dispute.

Despite the arrest, violence erupted on Sunday in the MV-26 area, where many Bengali speakers live. According to reports, around 5,000 tribal residents, armed with traditional weapons, stormed the area, vandalising property and allegedly burning nearly 150 houses. Several vehicles were also destroyed, and many families fled in fear. Authorities have not yet confirmed the scale of the damage.

Section 144 In 2 Villages From Monday

The administration has imposed a 24-hour curfew in two villages from Monday evening, banned gatherings of more than five people, suspended internet services, and deployed additional security forces. Senior police officials, including Malkangiri SP Vinod Patil and DGP YB Khurana, visited the affected areas.

Tribal leaders have accused Bengali settlers of rising criminal activities and claimed many are living in the region without proper documentation. They have insisted that no one without a government-issued “green card” will be allowed to stay.

Meanwhile, Bengali-speaking residents allege the attacks were pre-planned. Members of the Malkangiri Bengali community staged protests outside the District Magistrate’s office, submitting a memorandum demanding a high-level investigation, immediate arrest of those involved, and compensation for the destroyed homes and property. Community leaders claim they had repeatedly warned the administration about growing tensions, but no preventive action was taken.

Measures Necessary To Curb Rumours 

District Magistrate Someshkumar Upadhyay said that internet suspension and curfew measures were necessary to curb rumours and restore peace. Temporary shelters, community kitchens, and relief camps have been set up, and officials are assessing the damage. The woman’s missing head remains untraced, and search efforts continue with new surveillance cameras installed along the river.

Malkangiri district is home to nearly 200,000 Bengali families who migrated from Bangladesh in the 1970s and earlier, all of whom have been granted Indian citizenship. Historical disputes over land and rehabilitation have long strained relations between tribal communities and Bengali settlers.

Political reactions have also surfaced. BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain said that basic constitutional rights such as the right to life and religious freedom are at risk in the current atmosphere of violence. BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathi, however, maintained that the present government has managed the crisis more effectively than previous administrations.

 
 
Also read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 07:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengali Bangladeshi SIR Violence Tribal Woman Murder
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
India
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget