India, Japan Launch Defence, Mobility, Energy Initiatives As Modi Holds Talks With Takaichi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, Japan deepened strategic partnership, boosting defence and technology.

Nations signed first defence co-development, new technology roadmap unveiled.

Joint energy resilience, clean mobility, significant investments announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on Thursday announced a series of strategic initiatives covering defence, technology, clean energy and mobility after holding wide-ranging talks during the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in New Delhi.

Addressing a joint press statement at Hyderabad House, Modi said India and Japan were entering a new phase of their Special Strategic and Global Partnership, driven by mutual trust and expanding cooperation across critical sectors.

"Just a few days ago at the G7 Summit, I remarked that in today's climate of global turbulence, mutual trust is our greatest strategic asset. I am proud that the India-Japan partnership fully lives up to this standard," Modi said.

Defence, Technology Cooperation Takes Centre Stage

Welcoming Takaichi on her first official visit to India as Japan's Prime Minister, Modi described her as Japan's first woman prime minister as well as a visionary and popular leader. He also highlighted her connection to Nara Prefecture, calling it an important centre of the shared Buddhist heritage between the two countries.

The Prime Minister said technology had emerged as one of the strongest pillars of the India-Japan relationship, reflecting the growing strategic depth of bilateral ties.

Announcing a key milestone, Modi said India and Japan had signed their first defence co-development project. "We have signed our first co-development project in defence today. We will jointly develop defence technologies that will contribute to regional peace, maritime security and a rules-based order," he said.

New Roadmap On Semiconductors, Quantum And Energy

Highlighting cooperation in emerging technologies, Modi announced a joint roadmap focused on semiconductors, quantum technologies and resilient supply chains to strengthen both energy and economic security.

"In today's uncertain times, energy security and economic security are extremely important. We have prepared a joint roadmap. It covers semiconductors, quantum technologies and strengthening supply chain resilience," he said.

The two countries also launched a key initiative on energy resilience to address challenges such as global oil shocks. Modi said cooperation in batteries, green hydrogen and nuclear energy would make a significant contribution to the global clean energy transition.

He further announced the India-Japan Next-Generation Mobility Partnership Framework, describing it as another major step in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Investment, Clean Energy And Indo-Pacific In Focus

The Prime Minister also unveiled the India-Japan Biogas Initiative, under which biogas plants will be established in India to promote sustainability, rural livelihoods and clean energy.

Emphasising growing economic cooperation, Modi said nearly 120 new business agreements had been signed over the past year, bringing investments worth around USD 10 billion into India. He also reiterated the shared goal of attracting 10 trillion yen in Japanese investment over the next decade.

Reaffirming the strategic alignment between the two countries, Modi said India and Japan view economic security as shared security and the energy transition as a shared opportunity. He also reiterated their commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

The delegation-level talks were attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other senior officials.

Earlier in the day, Takaichi received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Japanese Prime Minister is on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.