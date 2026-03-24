Jaishankar, Rubio discuss West Asia conflict; focus on global energy security

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday to discuss the West Asia conflict's impact on the global economy, with a particular focus on energy security.

The Jaishankar-Rubio phone conversation came hours after US President Donald Trump extended Washington's deadline by five days for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In a social media post, Jaishankar said he had a detailed phone conversation with Rubio that focused on the West Asia conflict.

"Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch," the external affairs minister said.

In Washington, the State Department read out of the call said that Rubio and Jaishankar agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities.

Secretary Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

The two officials discussed the current situation in the Middle East, he said.

The Secretary and Minister agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities, he added.

In a related development, Jaishankar met the ambassadors of the member nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and discussed the West Asia conflict.

"Exchanged views on the conflict in West Asia. Thanked them for their continued support to the Indian community in the region," the external affairs minister said after meeting six envoys from GCC member states.

The meeting was attended by the envoys of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

It is learnt that India's concerns over energy security, in light of the ongoing conflict, figured in the meeting.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (liquefied natural gas).

West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.

Jaishankar also spoke to his Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath.

"Discussed the repercussions of the West Asia conflict," the external affairs minister said on social media.

"India stands committed to #NeighbourhoodFirst and #VisionMAHASAGAR," he added.

In another social media post, Jaishankar said he spoke to his German counterpart Johann Wadephul on Sunday night and discussed the West Asia conflict.

Earlier, Trump said on social media that he has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically-located shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, and that he will hold off strikes against Iranian energy sites for five days.

The US president, without sharing any details, also said that there have been "productive conversations" between the US and Iran for "complete and total resolution" to the conflict in West Asia. PTI SKU MPB AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)