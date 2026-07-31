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English NewsNewsIndiaWant To Work In US After Graduation? Trump Weighs $100,000 Fee On OPT Visas For International Students

Want To Work In US After Graduation? Trump Weighs $100,000 Fee On OPT Visas For International Students

The US may impose a $100,000 fee on OPT visas used by international students for post-graduation employment, according to a Wall Street Journal report, under proposed immigration changes.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
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  • Move follows court striking down similar H1-B visa fee.

Washington: The US is planning to impose a USD 1,00,000 fee on visas issued to international students for working in the US after graduation from an American university, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Trump administration move comes after a US court struck down a proposal to levy a USD 1,00,000 fee on H1-B visas.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Department of Homeland Security is mulling the high fee on Optional Practical Training (OPT) visas which are an extension of F-1 visas issued to students.

The OPT programme allows foreign graduates to work for one to three years on their student visas in areas directly related to their studies.

Roughly 4,19,000 foreigners were working on OPT in 2024, the latest year for which data are available.

Tech companies, which conduct most of the recruitments from US universities, opposed the USD 1,00,000 fee on H1-B visas.

A DHS spokeswoman said in a statement: “No policies should be considered final until formally announced. At DHS we are always having conversations about how to use all tools in our arsenal to protect the integrity of our legal immigration system.” In addition to the H-1B and student visas, officials at the State Department are also weighing attaching a USD 1,00,000 bond on applicants for green cards outside the US, redeemable only after they move to the US and become citizens.

The OPT program is one of the primary attractions for international students choosing to study in the US.

Without OPT, most international students would be forced to leave the US immediately after graduation, taking the skills they gained at American universities to foreign markets. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BIG POLITICAL UPDATE: Opposition Unites Outside Parliament, Targets Amit Shah With Fresh Protest

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program?

The OPT program allows foreign graduates to work for one to three years on their student visas. This work must be in areas directly related to their studies in the US.

Published at : 31 Jul 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trump Administration International Students Donald Trump US Immigration Policy
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