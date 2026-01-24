Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaJ&K Terrorist Storms Home, Uses Family As Shield Before Being Neutralised

J&K Terrorist Storms Home, Uses Family As Shield Before Being Neutralised

A JeM commander of Pakistani origin was killed in Kathua after taking civilians hostage while trying to evade security forces, police said.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander was shot dead by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Friday afternoon after he took civilians hostage while attempting to evade arrest. The slain terrorist, identified as Usman, a Pakistani national, had taken shelter in a residential house in Bhanetar village after being cornered by security forces. According to police, Usman used the inmates of the house as human shields and opened fire when security personnel moved in to capture him.

Terrorist Neutralised After Hostage Rescue

“Police personnel outsmarted him, successfully rescued the hostages and neutralised the terrorist,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, Mohita Sharma. Usman had infiltrated into India in 2024 and was actively operating in the Bani–Bhillawar belt of Kathua district. He was involved in at least six terror incidents, resulting in the deaths of civilians as well as security force personnel. Police said the terrorist frequently used natural caves in dense forests and mountainous terrain as hideouts to evade detection and plan attacks. Security forces had been conducting sustained search operations in the Bani and Bhillawar areas for several days, but Usman managed to escape multiple cordons.

Hideout Bust Leads To Standoff

On January 7, security forces busted three hideouts used by Usman in the mountainous Bhillawar region, forcing him to abandon forest shelters and take refuge in civilian homes, a tactic he had previously avoided. Acting on fresh intelligence inputs on Friday afternoon, security forces launched a swift operation at a house in Bhanetar village. As personnel closed in, Usman opened fire and took a family hostage in an attempt to escape. A small team of security personnel entered the house, overpowered the terrorist by snatching his weapon, safely evacuated the civilians, and neutralised him, bringing an end to his activities in the region.

Breaking News: Explosion on Railway Tracks in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab Ahead of Republic Day; Driver Injured

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in the encounter in Kathua district?

A Jaish-e-Mohammad commander, identified as Usman, a Pakistani national, was shot dead by security forces.

Why did the terrorist take civilians hostage?

Usman took civilians hostage in a residential house to evade arrest and as a human shield when security forces moved in to capture him.

What was Usman's involvement in terror incidents?

Usman had infiltrated in 2024 and was involved in at least six terror incidents, causing the deaths of civilians and security personnel.

What led Usman to take refuge in a civilian house?

Security forces busted his forest hideouts, forcing him to abandon them and seek refuge in civilian homes.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
Pakistani Kathua JeM Commander
