Tech CEO Nikesh Arora's Daughter To Wed American Athlete On Feb 28; Ambani, Adani Among Guests

Guests from India and abroad began arriving on Thursday for the celebrations, which have drawn significant public and social media attention.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 11:31 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Jodhpur in Rajasthan has become the centre of attention with a series of high-profile wedding celebrations, including the upcoming marriage of Ayesha Arora, daughter of tech industry leader Nikesh Arora, and American ice hockey player Jack Hughes.

The couple is set to wed on February 28 at the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace. Guests from India and abroad began arriving on Thursday for the celebrations, which have drawn significant public and social media attention.

Prominent Guests Arrive For Celebrations

Several prominent business leaders and international dignitaries have already reached Jodhpur for the wedding. Industrialist Gautam Adani arrived by chartered aircraft on Thursday afternoon, while United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was also among those who attended.

Festivities have included Holi celebrations at Balsamand Lake Palace. A music night is scheduled at Mehrangarh Fort on February 27, followed by the wedding ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace the next day.

The Ambani family is also expected to attend, with industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani on the guest list. Other attendees include industrialist Sunil Mittal, actor Vivek Oberoi, and United States Ambassador Sergio Gaur.

The four-day celebrations, which began on February 25, feature a Holi party, a musical concert and traditional Hindu wedding rituals. Authorities have put strict security arrangements in place across the city due to the high-profile nature of the event.

Who Is Jack Hughes?

Jack Hughes plays as a centre for the New Jersey Devils in the National Hockey League. He represented the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he scored the winning goal against Canada to secure the gold medal for his team.

Hughes comes from a family deeply involved in ice hockey and is known to keep his personal life largely private.

About Nikesh Arora And His family

Nikesh Arora is a prominent global technology executive and currently serves as Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. Limited public information is available about his daughter Ayesha Arora, whose wedding has now drawn widespread attention due to the presence of global business leaders, dignitaries and celebrities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is getting married in Jodhpur?

Ayesha Arora, daughter of tech leader Nikesh Arora, is marrying American ice hockey player Jack Hughes. The wedding is set to take place at Umaid Bhawan Palace.

When is the wedding of Ayesha Arora and Jack Hughes?

The wedding ceremony is scheduled for February 28th. The four-day celebrations began on February 25th.

Who are some of the prominent guests attending the wedding?

Notable attendees include industrialist Gautam Adani, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and members of the Ambani family. US Ambassador Sergio Gaur is also expected.

What are some of the festivities planned for the wedding?

The celebrations include Holi festivities at Balsamand Lake Palace, a music night at Mehrangarh Fort, and the wedding ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace.

What is Jack Hughes known for?

Jack Hughes is an ice hockey player for the New Jersey Devils. He scored the winning goal for the US at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Published at : 27 Feb 2026 11:31 PM (IST)
