HomeNewsIndiaBig Cat Breakthrough! Fourth Cub Born To Cheetah Gamini Boosts India’s Tally To 39

Big Cat Breakthrough! Fourth Cub Born To Cheetah Gamini Boosts India's Tally To 39

The minister said the development reflects the continued commitment to scientific management and conservation under Project Cheetah.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 11:49 PM (IST)

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav announced the birth of a fourth cub to female cheetah Gamini at Kuno National Park, describing it as a significant development in the country’s cheetah conservation efforts.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav said the presence of the fourth cub was confirmed during intensive monitoring by field and veterinary teams. He added that all four cubs are presently healthy and doing fine.

Boost For Project Cheetah Conservation Efforts

The minister said the development reflects the continued commitment to scientific management and conservation under Project Cheetah.

He described the birth as another positive step in India’s cheetah reintroduction journey.

India’s cheetah population rises to 39

Following the birth of the fourth cub, the total number of cheetahs in India has risen to 39. This includes 28 cubs born in the country.

The update marks continued progress in the monitoring and management of the cheetah population under the national conservation initiative.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 11:49 PM (IST)
Cheetah Cheetah Population Big Cat Fourth Cub Born To Cheetah Gamini India’s Tally 39
Embed widget