Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood In J&K's Kishtwar; Schools Shut Across Chenab Valley

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English NewsNewsIndiaCloudburst Triggers Flash Flood In J&K's Kishtwar; Houses Inundated, Schools Shut Across Chenab Valley

Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood In J&K's Kishtwar; Houses Inundated, Schools Shut Across Chenab Valley

Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst inundated parts of Kishtwar district, damaging property and prompting relief operations as heavy rain continued across the Chenab Valley.

Written By : Asif Qureshi |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cloudburst caused flash floods in Kishtwar, damaging homes.
  • Markets inundated, road connectivity disrupted, schools closed valley-wide.
  • Flash flooding also hit Shopian; minister reviewed, no casualties.

A cloudburst triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early Saturday, inundating markets, damaging homes and disrupting road connectivity, while authorities ordered the closure of schools across the Chenab Valley amid continuing heavy rainfall.

The cloudburst struck the Chatroo area around 2.30 a.m., sending torrents of water, mud and debris through the area. Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately, with officials confirming that no casualties or injuries had been reported.

Flash Floods Damage Market, Homes

Officials said the sudden deluge buried parts of the main market under boulders, mud and slush, inundating several shops and houses. At least two vehicles parked along the bank of a local stream were swept away.

The Kishtwar-Chatroo-Sinthan National Highway was rendered impassable following the flash floods, while authorities began assessing the damage and clearing debris.

Police, civil administration and emergency response teams rushed to the affected area soon after the incident to assist residents and restore normalcy.

Schools Shut Across Chenab Valley

Persistent rainfall disrupted normal life across the Chenab Valley, prompting authorities to close all government and private schools in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts.

Officials directed educational institutions to conduct online classes for the day.

In Kishtwar, the Chief Education Officer cited heavy rainfall, slippery roads and the risk of falling rocks as reasons for suspending classroom teaching.

Weather Warning Had Forecast Heavy Rain

The cloudburst occurred amid widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir after the weather department warned of heavy rain, flash floods, landslides, mudslides and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

The department has forecast more rain across the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region until August 5, with isolated heavy showers expected to increase the risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

Authorities have advised residents, particularly those living near rivers, streams and landslide-prone slopes, to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel.

ALSO READ: Heavy Rain Batters Maharashtra; Rivers In Spate As Red Alerts Shut Schools In Nashik, Nandurbar

Shopian Also Hit By Flash Flooding

In a separate rain-related incident, heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Pahalpora village of Shopian district, where water and mud entered several homes.

Officials said five houses and a school building were flooded after a cloudburst-like event triggered a strong flow of water and debris.

Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Shopian Police carried out evacuation and rescue operations, safely shifting affected residents. No casualties were reported.

Union Minister Reviews Situation

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma soon after receiving reports of the cloudburst.

Singh said there had been no loss of life and assured that affected shopkeepers and business owners would receive compensation in accordance with government relief norms.

He said disaster preparedness in the district had been strengthened following the 2025 Chasoti cloudburst, which claimed 63 lives, mostly pilgrims travelling to the Machail Mata shrine, while around 30 people remain missing.

According to the minister, the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences has since installed Early Warning Systems (EWS) in Kishtwar and Machail, while an automatic weather station is being set up in the Padder area to improve weather monitoring and provide timely alerts during extreme weather events.

ALSO READ: Kerala Rains: 3 Killed In Landslides, Several Feared Trapped As Floods Batter Idukki, Kottayam

Before You Go

PM Modi’s Message: PM Modi Appeals for Compassion, Forgives ‘Misguided’ Students in Fifth Video Message

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district?

A cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district early Saturday. This led to markets being inundated, homes damaged, and road connectivity disrupted.

Were there any casualties or injuries reported from the cloudburst?

No casualties or injuries were reported from the cloudburst and subsequent flash floods in Kishtwar. Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately after the incident.

What was the impact of the cloudburst and flash floods on the Kishtwar region?

The floods inundated markets and homes, swept away vehicles, and made a national highway impassable. Schools across the Chenab Valley were also closed due to heavy rainfall.

Why were schools closed across the Chenab Valley?

Schools in Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts were closed due to persistent heavy rainfall, slippery roads, and the risk of falling rocks. Online classes were directed for the day.

How has disaster preparedness been strengthened in Kishtwar since previous incidents?

Preparedness improved after the 2025 Chasoti cloudburst. Early Warning Systems were installed in Kishtwar and Machail, and an automatic weather station is being set up to provide timely alerts.

Published at : 01 Aug 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kishtwar J&K Flash Floods Jammu Kashmir J&K Cloudburst
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