TV Journalist Beaten Up, Shirt Torn At CJP Protest In Jantar Mantar

A TV journalist covering the Cockroach Janta Party protest was thrashed, and his clothes were torn at the Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. The journalist said the protesters started shouting "Godi Media Haye Haye" slogans as he reached the spot to cover the protest.

"They snatched my specs...I told them that I can't see properly without specs. Then I was beaten up...they poured water on me, tore my shirt and slapped and punched my face from all directions," the journalist said in a video.

We strongly condemn this violence against Dev. He is a fantastic reporter. No one should be resorting to such violence, no matter how much the Police instigates them. Sorry brother Dev. We appeal for peace and calm. https://t.co/VbY9uDdnOX — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 21, 2026

CJP spokesperson Sourav Das condemned the violence. Sharing the journalist's video, he wrote, "We strongly condemn this violence against Dev. He is a fantastic reporter. No one should be resorting to such violence, no matter how much the Police instigates them. Sorry, brother Dev. We appeal for peace and calm."

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Videos of violence have surfaced from the protest site. Protesters were lathi-charged while several policemen were also injured in the violence during the protest against the NEET paper leak.

Delhi Police Files Case

Delhi Police have registered six FIRs in connection with the alleged violence, vandalism and other incidents linked to the 'Chalo Sansad' march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and farmers' groups on July 20, police sources said on Tuesday.

Investigators are also examining whether there was a wider criminal conspiracy behind the events, the sources added.

The cases have been registered at Parliament Street, Connaught Place and other police stations under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

According to police sources, one FIR pertains to the violence and stone-pelting reported near Regal Cinema in Connaught Place. Other cases relate to unlawful assembly, the alleged unauthorised operation of a drone during the Parliament session and an alleged conspiracy behind the violence.

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Separate FIRs have also been lodged over allegations of assault, taking the law into one's own hands and other related offences.

Police sources said the FIR registered at the Parliament Street police station invokes BNS Sections 223(b) (disobedience of lawful orders), 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties), 132 (assault or use of criminal force against a public servant), and 121(1) (unlawful assembly).

It also includes Sections 189(3), 190, 191(2), 191(3) and 192, which deal with unlawful assembly, rioting and violence, along with Sections 324(5), 109(1), 125 and 3(5) relating to common intention, and Section 61(2), which pertains to criminal conspiracy. Provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have also been invoked.