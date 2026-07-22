TMC's Saket Gokhale Moves UN Over Delhi Protest Crackdown, Alleges Police Brutality

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saket Gokhale complained to UN regarding Delhi police crackdown.

Gokhale alleged rights violations against peaceful protestors, sought UN scrutiny.

Police and protesters offered contrasting versions of July 20 clashes.

Former MP and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson Saket Gokhale has approached the United Nations over the alleged police crackdown on protesters during the July 20 demonstrations in Delhi, accusing authorities of violating fundamental human rights. Announcing the move, Gokhale said he had submitted a Special Procedures complaint to the UN Human Rights Council, alleging excessive use of force against peaceful demonstrators and calling for international scrutiny of the incident.

Gokhale Explains Why He Approached The UN

Sharing details of the complaint, Gokhale said, "I have filed a Special Procedures complaint with the United Nations over the police brutality against peaceful protestors in Delhi on 20 July. Let me be straight about what this is and what it is not."

He went on to explain the scope of the UN mechanism, saying, "UN Special Procedures are independent human rights experts appointed by the Human Rights Council. They cannot compel the Government of India to do anything. What they can do is write. If the experts act on a complaint, they send a letter to the Government of India setting out the allegations and asking it to explain itself. That letter is published. So is the government's reply, or its silence."

According to Gokhale, the complaint has been filed because he believes domestic mechanisms have failed to ensure accountability. He argued that while the UN cannot force India to act, public international scrutiny could bring greater transparency to the issue.

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TMC Leader Alleges Rights Violations During July 20 Protest

Describing the events of the day, Gokhale alleged that demonstrators marching towards Parliament were met with force by law enforcement.

He said, "Thousands of students marched peacefully towards Parliament. They were met with lathis and tear gas. Video shows seated protestors being beaten. Journalists with visible press credentials were struck. Mobile internet was cut across central Delhi without a single order published by any authority, so that none of it could be seen as it happened."

He further claimed that the legal response had been directed solely at protesters, stating, "What has followed: five FIRs against protestors, with more promised. Not one FIR against a single officer. No independent inquiry. Modi is untroubled by what Indians say. However, he seems to care a lot more about his personal PR internationally. Crores of rupees are spent into managing that image."

Important - Complaint to the UN regarding brutality against protestors in Delhi



I have filed a Special Procedures complaint with the United Nations over the police brutality against peaceful protestors in Delhi on 20 July.



Let me be straight about what this is and what it is… pic.twitter.com/I8nsQETy41 — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 22, 2026



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Gokhale also said, "While we in the Opposition will pursue all legal means in our country, it is important that Modi-Shah are held accountable internationally too. The detailed complaint covers arbitrary detention, freedom of peaceful assembly and association, human rights defenders, torture and ill-treatment, and violence against women and girls. I will update everyone on whatever comes of it."

Police And Protesters Offer Contrasting Versions Of Events

The controversy stems from the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march, after which several videos circulated on social media alleging excessive use of force by police against protesters. Other videos also appeared to show protesters attacking police personnel during clashes.

One UPSC aspirant who participated in the protest alleged that the police action had shattered her faith in the system. Another injured demonstrator said, "Had the government shown even 20 per cent accountability, we would not have been protesting. Because of their incompetence, we are facing such brutality."

Videos circulating online purportedly showed a police officer slapping a woman protester, while separate footage allegedly captured protesters assaulting police personnel, including pulling an officer by the hair and removing another officer's helmet during confrontations.

Delhi Police, however, maintained that the protest turned violent. According to the force, more than 118 police personnel, including senior officers, and over 60 protesters sustained injuries during the clashes. Police also alleged that demonstrators displayed "unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour," attacked security personnel, and damaged public property and government vehicles during the march demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities.