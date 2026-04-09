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HomeNewsIndia'Quran Forbids It': Congress Councillors In Indore Refuse To Sing Vande Mataram

'Quran Forbids It': Congress Councillors In Indore Refuse To Sing Vande Mataram

Refusal to sing Vande Mataram in Indore civic body triggers uproar, political clash, and possible legal action amid sharp BJP-Congress war.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
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What began as a routine budget session at Indore Municipal Corporation quickly spiralled into controversy after two Congress councillors declined to sing Vande Mataram. The incident triggered chaos inside the House and has since escalated into a wider political flashpoint in Madhya Pradesh.

Row Erupts Inside Civic Body Meeting

The situation unfolded when councillors Fauzia Sheikh Aleem and Rubina Iqbal chose not to participate in the singing of the national song during proceedings, reported NDTV. In response, Chairman Munnalal Yadav directed Aleem to leave the chamber in an attempt to restore order.

However, the confrontation soon spilled beyond the session hall.

Councillor Defends Stand Amid Backlash

Speaking to reporters, Rubina Iqbal strongly defended her position and rejected criticism. “We do not bow to anyone’s bullying,” she declared, as per the report.

She said her decision was based on religious beliefs, explaining that her faith does not permit her to sing Vande Mataram. At the same time, she maintained that she respects the country and participates in other patriotic expressions, including singing Sare Jahan Se Achha.

Mixed Reactions Within Congress

The controversy also exposed differences within the Congress ranks. Another councillor, Rubina Iqbal Khan, expressed surprise at the development, noting that Fauzia Sheikh Aleem had previously participated in singing the national song.

Khan said she herself joined in during the session and described it as a matter of respect, while questioning the reason behind Aleem’s change in stance.

BJP Signals Legal Action

The BJP has responded sharply, indicating that legal action could follow. Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Chairman Munnalal Yadav are understood to be reviewing the situation, with discussions underway on filing an FIR.

City BJP president Sumit Mishra criticised the Congress, while party spokesperson KK Mishra issued a strongly worded statement. He remarked that those unable to fulfill their national duty or recite Vande Mataram should leave the country, adding that such individuals could go to Pakistan instead.

Political Stakes Rise

Amid the escalating row, Rubina Iqbal warned that any disciplinary action by the Congress could backfire. She said that if she and Aleem were expelled, they would contest future elections as independents and expressed confidence of winning. She also hinted at the possibility of aligning with Asaduddin Owaisi’s party.

The episode has once again brought debates around nationalism, religious beliefs, and political messaging to the forefront, turning a local civic issue into a state-level controversy with wider implications.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did two Congress councillors refuse to sing Vande Mataram?

One councillor stated her decision was based on religious beliefs that do not permit singing Vande Mataram. The other councillor's reason for not participating was not explicitly stated in the article.

What was the immediate reaction within the Indore Municipal Corporation?

Chaos erupted inside the House, and the Chairman directed one councillor to leave the chamber to restore order. The confrontation then escalated beyond the session hall.

How did the BJP react to the incident?

The BJP has responded sharply, indicating potential legal action. Party leaders criticized the Congress and made strong statements about national duty.

Are there differing views within the Congress regarding this incident?

Yes, another Congress councillor expressed surprise, noting that one of the councillors had previously sung Vande Mataram. This councillor joined in and questioned the change in stance.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
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Vande Mataram Row Congress Councillors Controversy BJP Congress Crash
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