'Quran Forbids It': Congress Councillors In Indore Refuse To Sing Vande Mataram

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What began as a routine budget session at Indore Municipal Corporation quickly spiralled into controversy after two Congress councillors declined to sing Vande Mataram. The incident triggered chaos inside the House and has since escalated into a wider political flashpoint in Madhya Pradesh.

Row Erupts Inside Civic Body Meeting

The situation unfolded when councillors Fauzia Sheikh Aleem and Rubina Iqbal chose not to participate in the singing of the national song during proceedings, reported NDTV. In response, Chairman Munnalal Yadav directed Aleem to leave the chamber in an attempt to restore order.



However, the confrontation soon spilled beyond the session hall.

Councillor Defends Stand Amid Backlash

Speaking to reporters, Rubina Iqbal strongly defended her position and rejected criticism. “We do not bow to anyone’s bullying,” she declared, as per the report.

She said her decision was based on religious beliefs, explaining that her faith does not permit her to sing Vande Mataram. At the same time, she maintained that she respects the country and participates in other patriotic expressions, including singing Sare Jahan Se Achha.

Mixed Reactions Within Congress

The controversy also exposed differences within the Congress ranks. Another councillor, Rubina Iqbal Khan, expressed surprise at the development, noting that Fauzia Sheikh Aleem had previously participated in singing the national song.

Khan said she herself joined in during the session and described it as a matter of respect, while questioning the reason behind Aleem’s change in stance.

BJP Signals Legal Action

The BJP has responded sharply, indicating that legal action could follow. Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Chairman Munnalal Yadav are understood to be reviewing the situation, with discussions underway on filing an FIR.

City BJP president Sumit Mishra criticised the Congress, while party spokesperson KK Mishra issued a strongly worded statement. He remarked that those unable to fulfill their national duty or recite Vande Mataram should leave the country, adding that such individuals could go to Pakistan instead.

Political Stakes Rise

Amid the escalating row, Rubina Iqbal warned that any disciplinary action by the Congress could backfire. She said that if she and Aleem were expelled, they would contest future elections as independents and expressed confidence of winning. She also hinted at the possibility of aligning with Asaduddin Owaisi’s party.

The episode has once again brought debates around nationalism, religious beliefs, and political messaging to the forefront, turning a local civic issue into a state-level controversy with wider implications.