Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsDense Fog Impacts Flight Operations; SpiceJet, IndiGo Issue Advisory

Dense Fog Impacts Flight Operations; SpiceJet, IndiGo Issue Advisory

Earlier in the day, IndiGo cancelled around 80 flights across its network due to bad weather, according to its website.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 09:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Airlines including IndiGo and SpiceJet on Monday issued travel advisories as foggy conditions and “bad weather” disrupted flight movements across several parts of the country.

Air India said flight departures and arrivals could be affected on Tuesday, December 30, due to poor visibility caused by bad weather in multiple cities, including Delhi, Amritsar, Jammu, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Patna, Guwahati and Bagdogra.

“Due to expected bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Jammu (IXJ), Ayodhya (AYJ), Gorakhpur (GOP), Varanasi (VNS), Darbhanga (DBR), Patna (PAT), Guwahati (GAU), and Bagdogra (IXB), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” Air India said in a post on X.

IndiGo Issues Advisory 

IndiGo also issued an advisory on Monday, saying flight movements were slowing as evening fog settled around Dehradun. The airline said its teams were assisting passengers at airports and were coordinating with authorities to restore normal operations.

“Our teams are continuing to support customers at the airport and are in close coordination with authorities to resume smoother operations as soon as conditions permit. Please keep checking your flight status for the latest information,” IndiGo said on X.

80 Flights Cancelled Across Network

Earlier in the day, IndiGo cancelled around 80 flights across its network due to bad weather, according to its website. About half of these cancellations were from Delhi airport, while the remaining flights involved routes to and from cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Cochin, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Dehradun, Indore, Patna and Bhopal, PTI reported, citing the airline’s website.

Delays Likely To Continue

At around 11 am, IndiGo issued another advisory stating that foggy conditions persisted across Delhi and several airports in northern India, impacting visibility. The airline said the disruption to flight movements was likely to continue into the noon hours, with some delays expected.

“We assure you that flight departures and arrivals are being sequenced to ensure steady and orderly movement, while keeping your journey and comfort in mind,” the airline said.

Related Video

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 08:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dense Fog Flight Operations SpiceJet IndiGo Travel Advisories
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Tripura Student Murder Case: Attack Was Not Racially Motivated, Says Police
Tripura Student Murder Case: Attack Was Not Racially Motivated, Says Police
News
'Look At Yourself First': Pakistan Tries To Lecture India On Minorities, MEA Hits Back
'Look At Yourself First': Pakistan Tries To Lecture India On Minorities, MEA Hits Back
India
Unnao Rape Case: Survivor Hails SC's Stay, Demands Strict Punishment For Kuldeep Sengar
Unnao Rape Case: Survivor Hails Supreme Court Stay Order, Demands Toughest Punishment For Kuldeep Sengar
India
'Take It To Court': CJI On Online Attacks Against Delhi HC Judges In Unnao Rape Case
'Take It To Court': CJI On Online Attacks Against Delhi HC Judges In Unnao Rape Case
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget