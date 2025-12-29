Dense Fog Impacts Flight Operations; SpiceJet, IndiGo Issue Advisory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Airlines including IndiGo and SpiceJet on Monday issued travel advisories as foggy conditions and “bad weather” disrupted flight movements across several parts of the country.

Air India said flight departures and arrivals could be affected on Tuesday, December 30, due to poor visibility caused by bad weather in multiple cities, including Delhi, Amritsar, Jammu, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Patna, Guwahati and Bagdogra.

“Due to expected bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Jammu (IXJ), Ayodhya (AYJ), Gorakhpur (GOP), Varanasi (VNS), Darbhanga (DBR), Patna (PAT), Guwahati (GAU), and Bagdogra (IXB), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” Air India said in a post on X.

IndiGo Issues Advisory

IndiGo also issued an advisory on Monday, saying flight movements were slowing as evening fog settled around Dehradun. The airline said its teams were assisting passengers at airports and were coordinating with authorities to restore normal operations.

“Our teams are continuing to support customers at the airport and are in close coordination with authorities to resume smoother operations as soon as conditions permit. Please keep checking your flight status for the latest information,” IndiGo said on X.

80 Flights Cancelled Across Network

Earlier in the day, IndiGo cancelled around 80 flights across its network due to bad weather, according to its website. About half of these cancellations were from Delhi airport, while the remaining flights involved routes to and from cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Cochin, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Dehradun, Indore, Patna and Bhopal, PTI reported, citing the airline’s website.

Delays Likely To Continue

At around 11 am, IndiGo issued another advisory stating that foggy conditions persisted across Delhi and several airports in northern India, impacting visibility. The airline said the disruption to flight movements was likely to continue into the noon hours, with some delays expected.

“We assure you that flight departures and arrivals are being sequenced to ensure steady and orderly movement, while keeping your journey and comfort in mind,” the airline said.