Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDubai–Hyderabad Emirates Flight Receives Bomb Threat Email; Lands Safely In Hyderabad

Dubai–Hyderabad Emirates Flight Receives Bomb Threat Email; Lands Safely In Hyderabad

On December 5, 2025, Emirates flight EK526 from Dubai to Hyderabad received a bomb threat via email.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 10:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Dubai–Hyderabad Emirates flight received a bomb threat early Friday, prompting security agencies to initiate standard safety protocols upon landing. According to GMR PRO, an email threatening flight EK526 was sent to the Hyderabad Airport customer support ID at 7:30 am on 5 December 2025. The aircraft landed safely at 8:30 am, after which authorities activated the full security response procedure.

Dubai–Hyderabad Emirates Flight Receives Bomb Threat 

Passengers were deboarded and the aircraft, cargo hold, and luggage were subjected to detailed checks by CISF and airport security teams. No suspicious item was found.

Earlier, airports across the country were placed on high alert Thursday after two separate bomb threats led to IndiGo flights being diverted and grounded.

Twin Bomb Threats

The first scare unfolded around 11:30 a.m., when an IndiGo aircraft travelling from Madinah to Hyderabad was forced to make an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after a passenger claimed to have a bomb. Security personnel immediately boarded the plane and carried out detailed checks.

A few hours later, another IndiGo flight — this one operating on the Sharjah–Hyderabad sector — was rerouted to Mumbai following an email threat warning that the aircraft would be blown up if it arrived in Hyderabad. The flight landed safely, and a full security inspection was conducted in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Modi–Putin Diplomacy On Wheels: Why The Russian President Rode With PM In A White Fortuner This Time

(More details awaited)

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 10:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dubai Hyderabad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India To Grow Faster Than Earlier Thought, RBI Now Expects 7.3% GDP In FY26
Good News For Indian Economy! RBI Lifts FY26 GDP Forecast To 7.3%
India
India-Russia Summit With PM Modi, Rajghat Visit, Meeting With Prez: What's On Putin's Day 2 Itinerary
India-Russia Summit With PM Modi, Rajghat Visit, Meeting With Prez: What's On Putin's Itinerary Today
India
IndiGo Plans More Flight Cancellations Over 2–3 Days, Asks For Rules Exemption Till Feb 10
IndiGo Plans More Flight Cancellations Over 2–3 Days, Seeks Rules Exemption Till Feb 10
World
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget