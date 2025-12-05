Dubai–Hyderabad Emirates Flight Receives Bomb Threat Email; Lands Safely In Hyderabad

A Dubai–Hyderabad Emirates flight received a bomb threat early Friday, prompting security agencies to initiate standard safety protocols upon landing. According to GMR PRO, an email threatening flight EK526 was sent to the Hyderabad Airport customer support ID at 7:30 am on 5 December 2025. The aircraft landed safely at 8:30 am, after which authorities activated the full security response procedure.

Dubai–Hyderabad Emirates Flight Receives Bomb Threat

Passengers were deboarded and the aircraft, cargo hold, and luggage were subjected to detailed checks by CISF and airport security teams. No suspicious item was found.

Earlier, airports across the country were placed on high alert Thursday after two separate bomb threats led to IndiGo flights being diverted and grounded.

Twin Bomb Threats

The first scare unfolded around 11:30 a.m., when an IndiGo aircraft travelling from Madinah to Hyderabad was forced to make an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after a passenger claimed to have a bomb. Security personnel immediately boarded the plane and carried out detailed checks.

A few hours later, another IndiGo flight — this one operating on the Sharjah–Hyderabad sector — was rerouted to Mumbai following an email threat warning that the aircraft would be blown up if it arrived in Hyderabad. The flight landed safely, and a full security inspection was conducted in Mumbai.

(More details awaited)