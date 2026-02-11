Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndian Railways Makes Major Changes To Travel Rules: Check Key Updates

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian Railways has introduced a set of key travel rules that every passenger should be aware of before boarding a train in 2025-26. The changes, focused on fairness, security and clarity in booking and travel, include mandatory ID requirements, stricter luggage policies and revised reservation norms. These updates are intended to make journeys smoother and more transparent for all travellers across the network.

Mandatory ID & Booking Rules

All passengers must hold a confirmed ticket and a valid form of identification when boarding a train. Railways officials have emphasised that without a valid ticket and ID, travellers may be denied boarding or fined, as ticket checks are enforced across routes.

One of the most significant changes this year is the extension of mandatory Aadhaar authentication, a unique identity verification, to ticket bookings beyond the Tatkal window. Previously needed only for last-minute bookings, passengers must now complete Aadhaar verification as part of the online reservation process in the initial critical booking period. This move aims to curb misuse and unfair advantage during peak booking times.

Railways has also placed tighter restrictions on authorised ticket agents, limiting their ability to book tickets during the first minutes of reservation openings to ensure genuine users are prioritised.

Luggage, Safety & Other Travel Norms

Passengers must adhere to strict, class-wise luggage limits to ensure safety and comfort onboard. Free carriage allowances vary by travel class, and travellers carrying baggage above the permitted limit are liable to pay additional charges, in a system now more akin to airline luggage policies. Over-sized bags that obstruct aisles or seating areas may face penalties.

Railways authorities continue to enforce routine safety measures such as prohibiting alcohol consumption on trains and within station premises, and advising passengers to secure their belongings and remain alert while boarding and alighting-especially at crowded platforms.

Cancelling reservations ahead of departure still attracts varying refunds depending on timing, underscoring the importance of planning and early decision-making by passengers.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
