Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccine Campaign, Drive To Protect 1.15 Cr From Cervical Cancer Annually
PM Modi launches free HPV vaccine drive for 1.15 crore 14-year-old girls nationwide, alongside major highway projects in Rajasthan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign from Rajasthan, marking a major push to prevent cervical cancer among adolescent girls. The initiative is designed to cover nearly 1.15 crore girls aged 14 every year across all States and Union Territories. The vaccine will be administered free of cost at government-run health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community health centres, district and sub-district hospitals, and government medical colleges.
Free HPV Vaccine For 14-Year-Old Girls Across India: Key Details
The Union Health Ministry stated that the vaccination programme will be voluntary and require informed consent from parents or guardians. Officials clarified that the campaign will operate in mission mode for the first three months, allowing eligible girls to receive the vaccine daily at designated centres.
After the initial three-month period, the HPV vaccine will continue to be provided on routine immunisation days as part of the national health schedule.
The programme targets cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer-related morbidity among women in India. By introducing large-scale vaccination for adolescents, the government aims to significantly reduce the future burden of the disease.
#WATCH | Ajmer, Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Programme for girls aged 14 years— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2026
The programme will target approximately 1.15 crore girls aged 14 years every year across all States and Union Territories. The… pic.twitter.com/bepCZ6Cj5h
Why HPV Vaccination Is Crucial In Preventing Cervical Cancer
Health experts have long emphasised that HPV vaccination is one of the most effective preventive measures against cervical cancer. By expanding access nationwide and removing cost barriers, the Centre is seeking to ensure early protection for girls before potential exposure to the virus.
Officials described the rollout as a landmark intervention in women’s public health, reinforcing long-term commitments to preventive care and disease control.
PM Modi Inaugurates Key Projects In Rajasthan
Alongside the health initiative, Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several major infrastructure projects aimed at boosting connectivity and economic growth.
Among the projects inaugurated were the Bandikui–Jaipur four-lane greenfield expressway, a six-lane section of the Amritsar–Jamnagar economic corridor, and an eight-lane stretch of the Delhi–Vadodara expressway.
He also laid the foundation stone for a four-lane elevated road in Jodhpur and the Malabmori–Mangrol–Baran State Highway in Baran district.
Nearly 1.15 crore girls aged 14 every year across all States and Union Territories are eligible for the vaccine.
The vaccine will be administered free of cost at government-run health facilities like Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and hospitals.
No, the vaccination program is voluntary and requires informed consent from parents or guardians.