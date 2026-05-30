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HomeNewsIndiaNumber of Indian women with digital access doubled since 2021: Survey

Number of Indian women with digital access doubled since 2021: Survey

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI): The percentage of women who have used the internet at least once has nearly doubled from 3.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 May 2026 12:57 AM (IST)

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI): The percentage of women who have used the internet at least once has nearly doubled from 33.3 per cent during the 2019-2021 period to 64.3 per cent in 2023-24, according to the sixth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) report released on Friday.

The NFHS-5 for the 2019-2021 period had recorded that 33.3 per cent Indian women had used the internet at least once. This figure has doubled over the interim two-year period, suggesting a paradigm shift in digital accessibility among women.

Women with banking or savings accounts have increased from 78.6 per cent in 2019-2021 (NFHS-5) to 89 per cent in 2023-24 (NFHS-6), while women having a personal mobile phone rose from 53.9 per cent in 2019-2021 to 63.6 per cent in 2023-24, the data showed.

The NFHS-6 records continued advancement in women's digital inclusion and financial empowerment, the Union health ministry said.

The use of hygienic methods of menstrual protection among women in 15-24 age group has increased from 77.6 per cent in 2019-2021 to 79.2 per cent in 2023-24, supported by initiatives such as the Menstrual Hygiene Scheme (MHS) within the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram, and affordable sanitary products under the Janaushadhi scheme.

These initiatives have enhanced awareness, accessibility, and adoption of safe menstrual hygiene practices, the ministry noted.

"The findings reflect steady gains in maternal and child health, nutrition, women's empowerment and access to essential services," it said.

At the same time, emerging challenges such as rising non-communicable diseases, lifestyle-related risks and the dual burden of undernutrition and rising obesity among adults highlight the need for continued focus on preventive healthcare, behavioural change and balanced nutrition strategies, the ministry said.

Overall, the findings reaffirm India's steady progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it added.

"With continued emphasis on convergence, last-mile delivery and inclusive growth, India is well-positioned to sustain these gains and further improve the health and well-being of its population," it stated.

The NFHS-6 was conducted during 2023-24 by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, acting as nodal agency.

Covering nearly 6.79 lakh households across 715 districts, the survey provides vital evidence on population, health, nutrition and family welfare indicators and supports evidence-based planning and programme implementation up to the district level. PTI PLB ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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