India Welcomes The New Year With Nationwide Celebrations

HomeNewsIndiaIndia Welcomes The New Year With Nationwide Celebrations

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 12:18 AM (IST)

India marked the arrival of the New Year with widespread celebrations across cities and tourist hubs, even as authorities across states implemented heightened security measures to manage large crowds. From hill stations in the north to major metropolitan centres, people gathered for countdown events, parties and public celebrations. Police and civic agencies issued advisories, deployed additional personnel and monitored public spaces closely to ensure that festivities remained orderly amid heavy footfall and winter conditions.

Crowds Fill Cities & Hill Stations

As 2025 drew to a close, popular hill destinations such as Shimla and Manali witnessed heavy tourist inflow despite freezing temperatures. At the same time, metropolitan centres including Delhi and Mumbai saw revellers gather at prominent public spaces such as Connaught Place, India Gate and Marine Drive to welcome the New Year.

Neighbouring cities of Gurugram and Noida also reported large crowds, with restaurants, markets and open areas remaining busy through the evening. Authorities had anticipated the surge and put crowd-management measures in place across key locations.

Security, Traffic Advisories & Cold Conditions

Police forces across states issued traffic advisories and guidelines for eateries hosting New Year events. In Delhi, additional personnel were deployed in areas expected to see high footfall, with senior officers overseeing security arrangements on the ground. Officials said the focus remained on preventing overcrowding, ensuring smooth traffic movement and maintaining law and order.

The national capital also experienced unusually cold weather on New Year’s Eve, with temperatures hovering between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius, making it one of the coldest December days in recent years.

Delhi Traffic Police said restaurants hosting New Year parties were issued special passes, and strict action would be taken against violations. Authorities urged the public to celebrate responsibly, follow traffic rules and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol.

Despite the cold and heightened security, celebrations across the country continued late into the night, with officials reporting largely peaceful proceedings as India stepped into the New Year.

ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 12:18 AM (IST)
New Year New Year 2026 India New Year
