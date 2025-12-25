Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndia Successfully Tests 3,500-Km K-4 Missile From Nuclear Submarine

India Successfully Tests 3,500-Km K-4 Missile From Nuclear Submarine

Successful validation of the K-4 ensures that the country joins an elite group of nations capable of maintaining a continuous and credible undersea nuclear deterrent.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 02:26 PM (IST)

In a major advancement for its national security and maritime dominance, India has successfully conducted a strategic test of the K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

The trial, carried out in the Bay of Bengal on December 23, 2025, involved launching the nuclear-capable missile from the indigenous nuclear-powered submarine, INS Arighaat. This milestone represents a critical step in operationalizing the third and most survivable leg of India’s nuclear triad.

A Significant Technological Milestone

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the K-4 is an intermediate-range missile designed to strike targets at a distance of approximately 3,500 kilometers.

This range is a massive upgrade over the previously deployed K-15 'Sagarika' missiles, which were limited to a 750-kilometer reach.

The successful launch from INS Arighaat - India’s second Arihant-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) - demonstrates that the country’s undersea deterrent is transitioning from developmental testing to full-scale operational readiness.

Strategic Implications for Regional Security

The significance of the K-4 test lies in its ability to reach high-value targets across the region while allowing Indian submarines to remain hidden in safe "bastions" within the Bay of Bengal. By eliminating the need to move close to an adversary’s coastline to launch a strike, the K-4 significantly enhances the survivability of India’s naval assets.

This capability is central to India's "No First Use" nuclear doctrine. In the event of a conflict, a secure second-strike capability ensures that even if land-based silos are compromised, the nation retains the power to deliver a credible retaliatory response from the depths of the ocean.

The Future of India’s SSBN Fleet While the Ministry of Defence maintained a characteristic silence regarding the secretive trial, defense analysts suggest that the test results will now undergo a comprehensive evaluation of technical parameters and mission objectives. The success comes on the heels of the commissioning of INS Arighaat in August 2024 and the quiet launch of India’s fourth nuclear submarine earlier this year.

As India continues to develop even longer-range missiles like the K-5 and K-6 (aiming for 5,000 to 6,000 km), the successful validation of the K-4 ensures that the country joins an elite group of nations capable of maintaining a continuous and credible undersea nuclear deterrent.

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
