An old iron footbridge collapsed in Rupnagar, North Delhi, leading to a major rescue operation. A woman was reported missing after falling into the drain below.
Old Footbridge Collapses In Delhi’s Roop Nagar; Woman Missing After Falling Into Drain, Rescue On
Old footbridge collapses in Delhi’s Rupnagar; woman falls into drain as NDRF, police launch intensive rescue and search operation.
A major rescue operation was launched in North Delhi on Tuesday morning after an old iron footbridge collapsed in Rupnagar, leaving a woman missing. The incident occurred in Block 3 near the Mother Dairy area, where the structure gave way, causing panic among residents.
According to the Delhi Fire Service, a distress call was received at around 9:30 am, prompting the immediate deployment of multiple fire tenders to the site.
Woman Falls Into Drain, Search Underway
Officials confirmed that a woman who was on the bridge at the time of the collapse fell into the drain below. Rescue teams are currently searching for her, with efforts focused on tracking her location in the flowing water.
“On assessing the situation, we found that the drain had a strong current. Locals suggested that a woman had fallen into it. We were preparing to deploy our divers, but by then, a team from the Delhi Boat Club had already reached the spot and retrieved the body,” the official said, as per a report on PTI.
Delhi | An old iron footbridge over a drain in Block 3 near Mother Dairy in Rupnagar, Delhi, collapsed. A woman fell into the drain and is being searched for. Fire engines are present at the scene: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2026
Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with the Delhi Police and Boat Club teams, have joined the operation. Authorities are also scanning the area to determine if anyone else may have been affected when the bridge collapsed.
Multi-Agency Operation At Site
The area has been cordoned off to prevent onlookers from interfering with rescue efforts. Emergency responders are working in coordination to ensure a thorough search, given the possibility that more individuals could have been on the bridge at the time.
Rescue teams are using boats and other equipment to comb the drain, while maintaining safety protocols amid challenging conditions.
Cause Of Collapse Yet To Be Determined
Officials have not yet identified the cause of the collapse, though the bridge is believed to have been old and possibly weakened over time. A detailed structural assessment is expected to be carried out once rescue operations conclude.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Rupnagar, North Delhi?
What is the status of the missing woman?
Rescue teams, including NDRF and fire services, are actively searching for the woman who fell into the drain after the bridge collapse. Efforts are focused on locating her in the flowing water.
What caused the footbridge to collapse?
The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined. However, the bridge is believed to have been old and possibly weakened over time.
Who is involved in the rescue operation?
The rescue operation involves multiple agencies, including the Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police, and Boat Club teams.