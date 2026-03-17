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A major rescue operation was launched in North Delhi on Tuesday morning after an old iron footbridge collapsed in Rupnagar, leaving a woman missing. The incident occurred in Block 3 near the Mother Dairy area, where the structure gave way, causing panic among residents.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a distress call was received at around 9:30 am, prompting the immediate deployment of multiple fire tenders to the site.

Woman Falls Into Drain, Search Underway

Officials confirmed that a woman who was on the bridge at the time of the collapse fell into the drain below. Rescue teams are currently searching for her, with efforts focused on tracking her location in the flowing water.

“On assessing the situation, we found that the drain had a strong current. Locals suggested that a woman had fallen into it. We were preparing to deploy our divers, but by then, a team from the Delhi Boat Club had already reached the spot and retrieved the body,” the official said, as per a report on PTI.

Delhi | An old iron footbridge over a drain in Block 3 near Mother Dairy in Rupnagar, Delhi, collapsed. A woman fell into the drain and is being searched for. Fire engines are present at the scene: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2026

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with the Delhi Police and Boat Club teams, have joined the operation. Authorities are also scanning the area to determine if anyone else may have been affected when the bridge collapsed.

Multi-Agency Operation At Site

The area has been cordoned off to prevent onlookers from interfering with rescue efforts. Emergency responders are working in coordination to ensure a thorough search, given the possibility that more individuals could have been on the bridge at the time.

Rescue teams are using boats and other equipment to comb the drain, while maintaining safety protocols amid challenging conditions.

Cause Of Collapse Yet To Be Determined

Officials have not yet identified the cause of the collapse, though the bridge is believed to have been old and possibly weakened over time. A detailed structural assessment is expected to be carried out once rescue operations conclude.