India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Train Gets Nod: Here’s All About Route And Features

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian Railways introduces 10-car hydrogen fuel cell train.

Train operates on clean energy with water as emission.

Pilot project on Jind-Sonipat route, safety systems installed.

Aligns with India's green energy and net-zero goals.

In a major push towards green transportation, Indian Railways has approved the introduction of a 10-car hydrogen fuel cell-powered trainset on the Jind-Sonipat section under Northern Railway in Haryana. The train is expected to begin operations soon and will run at a top speed of 75 kmph.

The hydrogen-powered train will operate using a 1200 KW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system, making it one of India’s most ambitious clean energy rail projects so far. Unlike conventional diesel-powered trains, the hydrogen fuel cell system produces electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen, with water vapour being the only emission.

With this move, India joins a small group of countries including Germany, Japan, China and the United States that are experimenting with hydrogen-powered railway systems as part of sustainable mobility initiatives.

What Makes Hydrogen Train Unique?

The biggest feature of the train is its zero-emission technology. Since the train runs on hydrogen fuel cells, it does not emit smoke or harmful carbon gases, making it an environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuel-based rail systems.

The 10-coach trainset has been specially designed for short-distance regional operations and will initially run as a pilot project on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana.

To support operations, an indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been developed at Jind. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has already granted approval for the storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas at the site.

Railways has also installed a dedicated hydrogen compression system for refuelling operations along with standby compressor units to ensure uninterrupted service.

Advanced Safety Systems Installed

Officials said multiple safety mechanisms have been incorporated into the project. Hydrogen leak detectors, flame detectors and other specialised sensors have been installed at the hydrogen production, storage and dispensing facility.

The railway authorities will conduct regular inspections and maintenance checks to ensure safe operations. During the initial phase, trained technical staff will also travel with the train for continuous monitoring and support.

In addition, Indian Railways has prepared dedicated operation and maintenance manuals approved by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). Safety audits and standard operating procedures are also being implemented at the Shakurbasti maintenance facility.

Part of India’s Green Energy Push

The hydrogen train project is part of Indian Railways’ larger plan to adopt cleaner and energy-efficient technologies and reduce carbon emissions. The initiative also aligns with India’s broader clean energy and net-zero emission goals.

Officials believe the success of the pilot project could pave the way for wider deployment of hydrogen-powered trains across the country in the future.