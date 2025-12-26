Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Hardship For Indian Citizen': India Pushes US To Resolve H-1B Visa Backlogs, MEA Confirms

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that India is in active discussions with the US to address H-1B visa delays and appointment rescheduling issues affecting Indian nationals.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 07:48 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian government is actively engaged with the United States to resolve issues related to delays and difficulties in scheduling H-1B visa appointments, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the ministry has flagged the concerns raised by Indian nationals facing extended delays and disruptions in rescheduling their appointments.

“While visa matters fall under the sovereign domain of the issuing country, we have communicated our concerns to the US side both in New Delhi and Washington DC. We hope these delays and disruptions will be addressed,” he said.

Visa Delays Affect Families

Jaiswal noted that the scheduling issues have caused hardships for Indian citizens and their families, including disruptions to education and personal life. He also highlighted that the US government, effective from December 15, has expanded its review processes for H-1B applicants and their H-4 dependents globally.

Announcements Follows Federal Court 

The announcement follows a federal court ruling upholding the Trump administration’s $100,000 fee for new H-1B applications. The US Department of Homeland Security has also scrapped the decades-old random lottery for visa selection, introducing a weighted system that prioritizes applicants with higher skills.

“The government remains actively engaged with the US side to minimize the impact on Indian nationals,” Jaiswal added.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 07:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
H-1B Visa MEA United STates INDIA
