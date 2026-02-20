India Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion, Back Two-State Solution For Palestine

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India has joined more than 100 countries and international organisations in endorsing a statement condemning Israel’s expansion of settlements in the West Bank, reaffirming its longstanding support for a two-state solution and the rights of the Palestinian people.

The statement was initially issued on Tuesday by Palestine’s UN envoy Riyad Mansour with the backing of over 80 countries and organisations. India was not among the original signatories but associated itself with the initiative on Wednesday, along with around 20 additional countries and organisations.

The document criticises Israel’s moves to expand its control over areas of the West Bank administered by the Palestinian Authority and rejects measures aimed at altering the demographic composition and status of Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.

India’s Position

Responding to questions at a weekly media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the statement had not been formally negotiated among participating countries, as is customary in many United Nations processes.

“Our position on this particular issue was most recently expressed in the India-Arab League ministerial joint statement,” he said.

At the India-Arab League ministerial meeting held on January 31, both sides reiterated their commitment to a “just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East” in accordance with international law, relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. The joint statement called for a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine based on the 1967 borders, living side by side in peace with Israel, and affirmed support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

Jaiswal said India associated itself with the Palestinian initiative in line with this position and noted that several other countries had similarly joined after the initial release.

Broader International Backing

The statement has been supported by countries across Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America, as well as organisations such as the European Union, the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

It also references the July 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of settlements in the West Bank.

Context and Diplomatic Timing

India’s endorsement comes less than a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel on February 24–25. During the visit, Modi is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to review bilateral ties, with agreements anticipated in areas including technology and security.

Israel has intensified military operations in the West Bank since launching its campaign in Gaza in October 2023 following attacks by Hamas. The West Bank operations have included arrests, displacement and settlement expansion. Palestinian officials have alleged that these actions are aimed at altering ground realities in the territory.