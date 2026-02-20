India has endorsed a statement condemning Israel's expansion of settlements in the West Bank. This reaffirms India's longstanding support for a two-state solution and Palestinian rights.
India Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion, Back Two-State Solution For Palestine
This aligns with India's commitment expressed in the India-Arab League ministerial statement. The move comes before PM Modi's visit to Israel amidst intensified Israeli operations in the West Bank.
India has joined more than 100 countries and international organisations in endorsing a statement condemning Israel’s expansion of settlements in the West Bank, reaffirming its longstanding support for a two-state solution and the rights of the Palestinian people.
The statement was initially issued on Tuesday by Palestine’s UN envoy Riyad Mansour with the backing of over 80 countries and organisations. India was not among the original signatories but associated itself with the initiative on Wednesday, along with around 20 additional countries and organisations.
The document criticises Israel’s moves to expand its control over areas of the West Bank administered by the Palestinian Authority and rejects measures aimed at altering the demographic composition and status of Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.
India’s Position
Responding to questions at a weekly media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the statement had not been formally negotiated among participating countries, as is customary in many United Nations processes.
“Our position on this particular issue was most recently expressed in the India-Arab League ministerial joint statement,” he said.
At the India-Arab League ministerial meeting held on January 31, both sides reiterated their commitment to a “just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East” in accordance with international law, relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. The joint statement called for a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine based on the 1967 borders, living side by side in peace with Israel, and affirmed support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.
Jaiswal said India associated itself with the Palestinian initiative in line with this position and noted that several other countries had similarly joined after the initial release.
Broader International Backing
The statement has been supported by countries across Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America, as well as organisations such as the European Union, the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
It also references the July 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of settlements in the West Bank.
Context and Diplomatic Timing
India’s endorsement comes less than a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel on February 24–25. During the visit, Modi is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to review bilateral ties, with agreements anticipated in areas including technology and security.
Israel has intensified military operations in the West Bank since launching its campaign in Gaza in October 2023 following attacks by Hamas. The West Bank operations have included arrests, displacement and settlement expansion. Palestinian officials have alleged that these actions are aimed at altering ground realities in the territory.
Frequently Asked Questions
What position has India taken regarding Israel's settlement expansion in the West Bank?
When did India associate itself with the statement condemning Israel's settlement expansion?
India associated itself with the initiative on Wednesday, after the statement was initially issued on Tuesday by Palestine's UN envoy with the backing of over 80 countries.
What does the statement criticized by India say about Israel's actions?
The statement criticizes Israel's moves to expand control in the West Bank and rejects measures aimed at altering the demographic composition and status of occupied Palestinian territories since 1967.
How does India's current position align with its previous statements on the Middle East?
India's endorsement aligns with its commitment to a 'just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East,' as stated in the India-Arab League ministerial joint statement.