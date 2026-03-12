Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Women’s Empowerment Essential For Social & Economic Progress’: Dr Priti Adani At Swabhimaan Event

‘Women’s Empowerment Essential For Social & Economic Progress’: Dr Priti Adani At Swabhimaan Event

Dr Adani said the next phase of the Swabhiman initiative will be led by the Adani Foundation, with a target of reaching one lakh women in Maharashtra.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 10:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Women’s empowerment must remain central to India’s social and economic progress, Dr Priti Adani said at a Swabhiman programme in Mumbai on Thursday, where achievements of urban underprivileged women were highlighted. Addressing the event, she said initiatives focused on skills, financial inclusion and access to opportunities are essential to bring more women into the economic mainstream. The programme marked the progress of thousands of women linked to the Swabhiman initiative, which works with self-help groups and local bodies to support livelihood generation and entrepreneurship. 

Focus On Livelihoods & Financial Inclusion

Speaking at the event, Dr Adani said the Swabhiman initiative has supported more than 4,500 women, including participants from Dharavi, through training in skills, digital literacy and financial awareness. She said the effort aims to help women start or expand small businesses and become financially independent.

Dr Priti Adani with students and participants during Swabhimaan women empowerment event in Mumbai.
Dr Priti Adani with students and participants during Swabhimaan women empowerment event in Mumbai.

She also acknowledged the role of the Maharashtra government, MAVIM and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in supporting the programme, noting that collaboration between public institutions and private foundations is necessary to scale such initiatives. According to her, many women remain outside the formal economy not because of lack of ability but due to limited access to opportunities and resources. 

Expansion Plan Targets One Million Women

Dr Adani said the next phase of the Swabhiman initiative will be led by the Adani Foundation, with a target of reaching one lakh women in Maharashtra initially and expanding to ten lakh women across India in the coming years. She added that the foundation is also working with municipal schools in Mumbai to strengthen basic literacy and skill development among students.

Highlighting the broader impact of women’s empowerment, she said studies show that women’s earnings are often spent on education, healthcare and family welfare, which contributes to long-term social development. She concluded that programmes aimed at improving women’s access to skills, finance and markets can play a significant role in strengthening communities and supporting economic growth. 

Related Video

Middle East conflict: Iran Drone Strike Sets Fuel Tanks Ablaze at Oman’s Salalah Port

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Mar 2026 10:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Women Empowerment Adani Foundation Mumbai Event Swabhiman Initiative
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Women’s Empowerment Essential For Social & Economic Progress’: Dr Priti Adani At Swabhimaan Event
‘Women’s Empowerment Essential For Social & Economic Progress’: Dr Priti Adani At Swabhimaan Event
India
World Facing Severe Energy Crisis Due To War, India Doing Everything Possible: PM Modi
World Facing Severe Energy Crisis Due To War, India Doing Everything Possible: PM Modi
India
Indian Railways Makes Changes To ID Rules For Passengers-All You Need To Know
Indian Railways Makes Changes To ID Rules For Passengers-All You Need To Know
India
Plea Filed In SC To Quash FIR Over WhatsApp Post Saying Beef Essential To Being Hindu
Plea Filed In SC To Quash FIR Over WhatsApp Post Saying Beef Essential To Being Hindu
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Iran Drone Strike Sets Fuel Tanks Ablaze at Oman’s Salalah Port
Conflict Track: US Warns Iranians to Avoid Naval Sites as Trump Claims Major Blow to Iran Forces
WarLens: Trump Claims Iran Targets Nearly Destroyed as Experts Question US War Success
Breaking News: Iran Warns Oil Could Hit $200 per Barrel Amid Escalating Middle East War
WarPulse: Trump Says Iran War Near End as Tehran Demands Rights, Compensation and No-Attack Guarantee
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Iran War Persists, India Allows Chinese Investments, U.S. Pressures Delhi
Opinion
Embed widget