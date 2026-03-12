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Women’s empowerment must remain central to India’s social and economic progress, Dr Priti Adani said at a Swabhiman programme in Mumbai on Thursday, where achievements of urban underprivileged women were highlighted. Addressing the event, she said initiatives focused on skills, financial inclusion and access to opportunities are essential to bring more women into the economic mainstream. The programme marked the progress of thousands of women linked to the Swabhiman initiative, which works with self-help groups and local bodies to support livelihood generation and entrepreneurship.

Focus On Livelihoods & Financial Inclusion

Speaking at the event, Dr Adani said the Swabhiman initiative has supported more than 4,500 women, including participants from Dharavi, through training in skills, digital literacy and financial awareness. She said the effort aims to help women start or expand small businesses and become financially independent.

Dr Priti Adani with students and participants during Swabhimaan women empowerment event in Mumbai.

She also acknowledged the role of the Maharashtra government, MAVIM and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in supporting the programme, noting that collaboration between public institutions and private foundations is necessary to scale such initiatives. According to her, many women remain outside the formal economy not because of lack of ability but due to limited access to opportunities and resources.

Expansion Plan Targets One Million Women

Dr Adani said the next phase of the Swabhiman initiative will be led by the Adani Foundation, with a target of reaching one lakh women in Maharashtra initially and expanding to ten lakh women across India in the coming years. She added that the foundation is also working with municipal schools in Mumbai to strengthen basic literacy and skill development among students.

Highlighting the broader impact of women’s empowerment, she said studies show that women’s earnings are often spent on education, healthcare and family welfare, which contributes to long-term social development. She concluded that programmes aimed at improving women’s access to skills, finance and markets can play a significant role in strengthening communities and supporting economic growth.