INDIA Bloc VP Nominee Ex-SC Judge B Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination

HomeNewsIndiaINDIA Bloc VP Nominee Ex-SC Judge B Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination

INDIA alliance Vice-Presidential nominee, former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy files his nomination.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, nominated by the INDIA bloc as its candidate for the upcoming Vice-Presidential election, filed his nomination papers on Thursday. The moment was marked by the presence of several top Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Senior leaders from across the alliance also turned up to show support. Among them were NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Speaking to reporters before submitting his nomination, Reddy emphasized that the contest was about ideology rather than arithmetic. “Numbers matter, of course, but I remain hopeful. Since I am not affiliated with any political party, I believe leaders across the spectrum will extend their support. This is a battle of ideology,” he said. He further added that the process was straightforward: “The program is simple, I am going to the Returning Officer to submit my nomination paper.”

The Election Commission has scheduled polling for the Vice-Presidential election on September 9, with counting set to take place the same day. The deadline for filing nominations is August 21, while withdrawals will be allowed until August 25.

The Vice-President’s post became vacant on July 21, after Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down on the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, citing health concerns.

Under the Constitution, the Vice-President is elected by an electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament. The process is conducted in accordance with Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution, and governed by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952. As outlined in Article 66(1), the election is held through proportional representation using a single transferable vote, with MPs casting their ballots in a secret vote

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 11:43 AM (IST)
