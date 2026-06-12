India, Bangladesh Discuss Border Deaths, Illegal Crossings During High-Level BSF-BGB Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India and Bangladesh DGs held 57th border coordination conference.

Discussions covered border deaths, illegal crossings, trans-border crimes.

Both nations committed to peace, cooperation, and information sharing.

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) India and Bangladesh discussed issues related to deaths at the border and illegal, inadvertent and forcible crossings during the four-day DG-level talks that concluded here on June 11, an official statement said on Friday.

A delegation led by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui was in Delhi for the talks with their counterpart Border Security Force (BSF). The Indian side was headed by BSF DG Praveen Kumar.

The 57th edition of the bi-annual DG-level border coordination conference was held at the BSF headquarters here between June 8 and 11.

"Both sides held detailed discussions on measures to effectively prevent trans-border crimes, including smuggling of narcotics, arms, counterfeit currency, gold and other contraband, as well as illegal border crossings and human trafficking," a BSF statement, issued a day after the end of talks, said.

It added that the two delegations also discussed issues relating to border deaths and illegal/inadvertent/forcible crossing at the border areas, construction of border infrastructure, implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan, confidence building measures and the need for closer cooperation in addressing "emerging" security challenges along the border.

The meeting was significant as it was held for the first time since the BNP government took charge in Dhaka early this year and West Bengal elected a new BJP government. More than half (2,216 km) of the total 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh international frontier falls in West Bengal.

The new state government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has declared that it will launch strong action against illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and that such individuals will face a "3D action of detect, delete and deport".

The statement said the two countries "reaffirmed" their commitment to maintaining peace, tranquillity and stability along the border and they agreed to further strengthen coordinated patrols, enhance vigil, improve real-time information sharing and intensify joint efforts against trans-border criminal networks.

It added that the meeting was conducted in "a cordial, positive and forward-looking atmosphere, reflecting the enduring cooperation and mutual trust between the two border guarding forces." Emphasis was also laid on "sensitizing" border population about the sanctity of the international boundary and promoting greater public awareness to prevent illegal activities in border areas.

"Both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the conference and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation, mutual trust and professional engagement in the interest of secure and peaceful borders," the statement said.

The meeting concluded on a "highly positive note" with the two sides expressing confidence that the discussions held will enhance the "friendly" relations between the two countries.

It was probably the first time in the history of these talks that the customary joint press conference by the directors general (DsG) of the two forces, post the signing of a joint record of discussions on the last day of the talks (June 11), was not held.

The next round of the conference is expected to be held in November when the Indian delegation will travel to Dhaka.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)