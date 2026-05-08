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HomeNewsIndiaIIM Jammu launches industry-oriented 4-year eBBA program with ACOAS

IIM Jammu launches industry-oriented 4-year eBBA program with ACOAS

Jammu, May 7 (PTI): The Indian Institute of Management Jammu on Thursday launched a four-year job-ready and industry-oriented eBBA (honours) programme in collaboration with the Accenture Centre of Advanced Studie.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 May 2026 12:23 AM (IST)

Jammu, May 7 (PTI): The Indian Institute of Management Jammu on Thursday launched a four-year job-ready and industry-oriented eBBA (honours) programme in collaboration with the Accenture Centre of Advanced Studies.

The programme aims to equip students with future-focused management and technological skills.

The programme was unveiled during a press conference held at the IIM Jammu campus, where Director Prof B S Sahay said the undergraduate course has been designed to blend core management education with specialised, market-relevant domains such as cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and AI business applications.

"We have launched the eBBA programme today in collaboration with the Accenture Centre of Advanced Studies (ACOAS). The four-year undergraduate programme combines academic depth with experiential and problem-based learning aligned with industry needs," Sahay said.

He said the programme focuses on technology-driven business readiness and would expose students to emerging areas including generative AI, agentic AI and data analytics through workshops and applied learning modules.

Officials said the programme has been developed jointly with ACOAS under Talent Sprint, part of Accenture Learn Vantage, to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations.

According to the director, nearly 60 per cent of the curriculum will be delivered by IIM Jammu faculty, while the remaining 40 per cent will be taught by industry practitioners through ACOAS, ensuring a balance between conceptual learning and real-world applications.

The programme also includes certifications, live industry projects, structured apprenticeships, internships and placement assistance to enhance employability and career readiness, officials said.

The IIM Jammu faculty members including Jabir Ali, Nitin Upadhyay, Sarbjit Singh and Anuja Akhouri highlighted the programme's emphasis on experiential learning and industry integration.

The digitally delivered programme, complemented by periodic campus engagements, aims to broaden access to high-quality management education for students across the country while enabling them to earn IIM Jammu credentials, he said.

Officials said students completing the programme successfully would also be granted alumni status of IIM Jammu.

Admissions will be conducted in accordance with Government of India reservation policies. Candidates can apply using valid scores of JIPMAT, SAT, JEE (Main), or CUET, or through the eBBA Admission Test conducted by IIM Jammu, they added.

The programme is scheduled to commence from July 1. PTI AB PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 08 May 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
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