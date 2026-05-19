FIR filed after Bajrang Dal protest at Clock Tower in Dehradun

Dehradun, May 18 (PTI): The Dehradun Police registered a case against unidentified individuals on Monday, a day after a massive demonstration by the Bajrang Dal at the Ghantaghar area.

The protesters staged an "unauthorised" blockade in the Clock Tower area on Sunday, leading to severe traffic congestion.

Videos of the demonstration show the protesters raising slogans. The crowd also attempted to stop a woman on a scooter, asking her to join them. When she refused, the protesters tried to force her to get down from the vehicle. Several women protesters also participated in the demonstration.

"The traffic in the area was obstructed completely," forcing the police to divert vehicles towards alternative routes, SP (City) Pramod Kumar told PTI.

The police filed the FIR under sections 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 221 (obstructing a public servant), 223 (disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant), 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way), and 295 (public nuisance) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The protest followed after a purported video was widely circulated on social media showing a group of Bajrang Dal men creating a ruckus at the footwear showroom and writing 'jihadi' on the name tags of two Muslim staffers, alleging harassment of Hindu employees at the outlet.

Vikas Verma, Uttarakhand state convenor of the Bajrang Dal, who led the group, claimed they acted on a complaint alleging harassment of Hindu staffers by the outlet's manager and co-manager.

The SP, however, said, "We have not received any complaint in the matter. We will take action if anyone approaches the police". PTI AKY AKY SHS SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)