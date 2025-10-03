Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh remained tense on Friday with heightened security arrangements and internet suspension ahead of the weekly prayers at mosques. The move came in the wake of last week’s violence that erupted after the cancellation of an ‘I Love Muhammad’ demonstration.

Last Friday, over 2,000 people clashed with police outside a mosque following prayers, resulting in stone-pelting and chaos. At least 81 people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Bareilly Friday Prayers

To prevent the spread of rumours and possible escalation of tensions, internet services have been suspended from October 2 until 3 p.m. on October 4 across four districts of Uttar Pradesh during the Dussehra celebrations. The suspension covers SMS services, mobile internet, WiFi, and data, according to an order issued by Home Secretary Gaurav Dayal, as per reports.

Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas of Bareilly, including near Ramleela grounds where Ravan Dahan programmes are scheduled. “All district magistrates, deputy collectors, police and administrative officials must discharge their responsibilities seriously. Any lapse will invite stern action,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Deepak Kumar Chaudhary said in the notification, reported PTI.

Maulana Ahsan Razan Khan, the seniormost cleric of Ala Hazrat Dargah in Bareilly, has instructed Muslims to reach home peacefully. "Every Muslim, after offering Friday prayers, must return to their homes. Do not pay heed to rumours. Maintain peace," he stated.

What Is the ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row?

The controversy dates back to September 4, when a banner reading “I Love Muhammad” was put up during a Barawafat Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession in Rawatpur, Kanpur. The move drew objections from local Hindu groups.

Cleric Tauqueer Khan later called for a protest over the removal of the posters, but the demonstration was cancelled, sparking anger among sections of the community. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had defended the slogan, saying, “Saying ‘I Love Muhammad’ is not a crime.”

The situation escalated on September 26, when police clashed with a crowd of nearly 2,000 people outside a mosque, leading to violence and stone-pelting. Authorities have since arrested 81 people linked to the unrest, and security forces remain on alert in Bareilly to prevent a repeat of the violence.