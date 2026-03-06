Rs 2500 Flight Tickets? How India’s UDAN Scheme Makes Air Travel Affordable For Millions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







For years, air travel in India was viewed as a luxury reserved mainly for the wealthy. However, a government initiative has steadily transformed that perception by making flying more accessible to ordinary travellers. Through a regional connectivity programme popularly known as UDAN, the government has attempted to bring affordable air travel within reach of millions.

Under this scheme, passengers can sometimes book a flight ticket for roughly Rs 2500 for journeys of about an hour. But there’s a catch, not every flight or seat is covered by the scheme. The low fares apply only on selected regional routes and limited seats, meaning travellers need to understand the rules carefully to actually benefit from the offer.

What Is The UDAN Scheme And Why It Was Introduced

India’s aviation sector has undergone rapid expansion in recent years, yet for decades many smaller towns remained disconnected from the country’s air network. Recognising this gap, the government launched the Regional Connectivity Scheme, widely known as UDAN, short for “Ude Desh Ke Aam Nagrik.”

The idea was simple but ambitious: make air travel affordable while simultaneously bringing smaller cities into the aviation map. By offering capped fares on certain regional routes, the scheme encourages more people to experience flying for the first time.

Equally important was the goal of reviving underutilised airports. Several airstrips and small airports across the country had remained inactive for years due to low demand. UDAN sought to breathe life back into these facilities by incentivising airlines to operate flights on these routes.

As a result, towns that once relied solely on long road or rail journeys are now connected by short flights, significantly reducing travel time and boosting regional development.

Why Airlines Agree To Offer Rs 2500 Tickets

At first glance, selling flight tickets for around Rs 2500 might seem financially unviable for airlines. Operating flights to smaller cities often means fewer passengers, which could lead to losses for carriers.

To address this concern, the government provides viability gap funding under the scheme. In simple terms, if an airline’s revenue from a UDAN route falls short of operational costs, the government covers the difference through subsidies.

This financial support ensures that airlines can continue operating flights to less busy destinations without bearing the full economic burden. It also helps maintain regular connectivity to smaller cities, which might otherwise struggle to attract commercial flights.

UDAN Scheme In 2026: Expansion Plans And Budget Push

The government has continued to strengthen the programme with increased financial backing. In the 2026 Union Budget, approximately Rs 550 crore has been allocated to the scheme, about 27 per cent higher than the previous year.

Beyond annual funding, there is also a larger long-term plan. The government has proposed a massive Rs 30,000 crore expansion strategy aimed at extending the programme for another decade.

The goal is to add 120 new destinations and connect nearly 4 crore additional passengers to India’s aviation network in the coming years.

As of March 2026, the scheme has already enabled more than 649 routes while linking over 93 airports, heliports and water aerodromes across the country. These numbers highlight how the initiative continues to reshape India’s aviation landscape.

Why Not Every Seat Costs Rs 2500

One common misconception about the UDAN scheme is that every seat on these flights is available at the capped fare. In reality, only a portion of seats fall under the subsidy.

Typically, around 50 per cent of the seats on a UDAN flight are sold at the fixed fare. The remaining seats are priced by airlines according to standard market rates.

This means travellers who book late may end up paying regular ticket prices instead of the discounted fare. In many cases, the limited subsidised seats sell out weeks before departure.

Understanding this structure is essential for passengers hoping to secure the cheapest ticket.

Routes Where The Scheme Actually Applies

The Rs 2500 fare does not apply to busy metro routes such as Delhi–Mumbai or Bengaluru–Delhi. Instead, the scheme focuses specifically on regional connectivity, linking smaller or underserved cities.

For instance, routes like Kanpur to Delhi, Shimla to Delhi, Darbhanga to Bengaluru, or Bathinda to Delhi may fall under the scheme depending on government notifications.

These routes are chosen strategically to improve connectivity between smaller towns and major urban centres. By doing so, the programme supports tourism, business travel, and overall economic development in regions that previously had limited air access.

How Travellers Can Actually Get The Rs 2500 Tickets

While the fare cap sounds appealing, securing one of these discounted seats often requires planning ahead. Most airlines release these seats well in advance, and they tend to sell out quickly.

Travellers hoping to benefit from the scheme usually need to book their tickets three to four weeks before departure. Waiting until the last minute significantly reduces the chances of finding the subsidised fare.

Another useful tip is to search for tickets on weekday bookings, particularly between Monday and Thursday, when availability may be slightly higher.

When browsing flights online, passengers should also look for tags such as “RCS Fare” or “UDAN Scheme.” These labels indicate that the seat falls under the subsidised fare category.

Biggest Impact Seen In Remote Regions

One of the most visible benefits of the scheme has been in remote and geographically challenging regions of the country. Areas in the North-East and hilly states, where road journeys can take several hours or even days, have particularly benefited.

Short regional flights now allow residents and visitors to travel far more quickly and conveniently.

Alongside regular flights, the government has also introduced related initiatives such as Heli UDAN and Krishi UDAN. These programmes aim to expand helicopter connectivity and support farmers by transporting perishable agricultural products through air cargo more efficiently.

Together, these efforts are gradually reshaping the accessibility of air travel across India.

What once seemed like an exclusive mode of transport is gradually becoming more inclusive. Through the UDAN scheme, air travel is reaching parts of India that previously had little or no aviation connectivity.

While not every traveller may secure a Rs 2500 ticket, the programme has undeniably opened the skies to millions. As the network continues to expand in the coming years, the dream of affordable flying for ordinary citizens may become an even more common reality.