Chhattisgarh Constable Dies, But Ayushman System Sends 'Recovering' Message 42 Days Later

A Chhattisgarh police constable who died more than a month ago was still shown as recovering in the Ayushman Bharat health insurance system, leaving his family shocked after a message was sent to his phone stating that he was on his way home.

Dev Narayan Ram was admitted to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital in Surguja on June 26 and died while undergoing treatment four days later, on June 30. His family subsequently performed his last rites and obtained his death certificate.

However, 42 days after his death, his wife, Seema Kujur, received a WhatsApp message on his phone informing him that he was recovering and returning home. “Dear Dev Narayan Ram, we are happy that you are recovering and going home. We hope that you are satisfied with the free healthcare services provided under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY),” the message said, according to Seema.

Seema later shared a video on social media, questioning how the system could continue to show her deceased husband as a recovering patient.

Wife Seeks Investigation

Seema said the family had completed all formalities after Narayan's death, including his last rites, and had also received an official death certificate. “My husband was being treated at Ambikapur Medical Hospital and died during treatment. We have performed his last rites, and now, 42 days later, we are receiving messages saying he is recovering and returning home. How can such a major technical flaw occur? I want an investigation into this,” she said.

Seema, who herself works at a hospital, said the incident was particularly concerning because she understands the importance of maintaining accurate patient records. “If such an incident can happen to me, despite being a hospital employee, one can imagine what may happen to ordinary people and poor tribal communities,” she added.

She has called for a high-level and impartial inquiry and sought strict action against those found responsible. She also said any negligence or irregularity in the hospital or Ayushman records should be dealt with firmly.

Hospital Denies Ayushman Card Was Used After Death

The hospital has denied that any treatment payment was claimed under the Ayushman scheme after Narayan's death. It attributed the issue to a delay in updating and closing the patient's record by a data entry operator. Dr Shailendra Gupta of Ambikapur Medical Hospital confirmed that Narayan had been admitted and treated under the Ayushman Card scheme. However, he rejected the family's allegation that the card remained in use for 42 days.

Gupta said Narayan was admitted on June 26 and died on June 30, adding that the Ayushman scheme covered only the four days of treatment.

“The patient was being treated using the Ayushman card. He died after four days. The allegations made by the family are false. The amount was deducted from the Ayushman card only for four days during the treatment,” Gupta said.