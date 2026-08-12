Naga Village Attacked In Manipur's Kangpokpi, 9 Houses Burnt Down

Kangpokpi/Imphal: At least nine houses were burnt down in an attack on a Naga village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Tokpa Liangmai Naga village around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, they said.

Armed men allegedly opened fire and later set fire to nine houses, mostly kutcha structures, they added.

Residents of nearby villages rushed to the spot and helped contain the blaze, officials said.

Additional security personnel have been deployed in the area to control the situation, they said.

The Liangmai Naga Council, Manipur condemned the incident and alleged that armed men of another community were behind the attack.

The council claimed that 10 houses and a church were burnt in the attack.

"The deliberate targeting of innocent civilians, residential properties and a place of worship constitutes a grave and reprehensible act of violence," it said in a statement.

The Naga organisation demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the arson.

It also sought immediate strengthening of security in the area.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)