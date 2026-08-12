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English NewsNewsIndiaUP Govt Begins Cow Urine Buyback Project; Farmers To Get Rs 10/Litre, Samajwadi Party Takes Jibe

UP Govt Begins Cow Urine Buyback Project; Farmers To Get Rs 10/Litre, Samajwadi Party Takes Jibe

UP's Bulandshahr pilot buys cow urine at Rs 10 per litre, involving farmers and rural women in a new income-generating initiative.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttar Pradesh government launched pilot to purchase cow urine.
  • Project aims for income, utilizing non-milking cattle productively.
  • Rural women earn commission, becoming stakeholders in this venture.
  • Expansion is planned, despite political criticism, if pilot succeeds.

The Uttar Pradesh government has begun a pilot project in Bulandshahr to purchase cow urine from farmers and cattle owners, creating an additional source of income for rural households while putting ageing and non-milking cattle to productive use.

The initiative, being implemented across 15 villages, involves procuring cow urine at Rs 10 per litre. Officials say the collected material is expected to be used as an input in agriculture and could potentially reduce dependence on chemical-based products.

If the pilot delivers the expected results, the state government is considering expanding the programme to other parts of Uttar Pradesh through dedicated collection and procurement centres.

How The Cow Urine Procurement Scheme Works

The project is currently being coordinated through a Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) led by Dr Praveen in Narsaina village under the Syana tehsil of Bulandshahr.

Around 500 litres of cow urine are reportedly being collected every day from the participating villages. Storage tanks with a capacity of 200 litres have been installed at various collection points to facilitate the process.

The government is also examining the possibility of increasing the purchase price from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per litre. Such a revision could make the initiative more attractive to farmers and cattle owners and potentially increase participation.

Apart from generating an additional source of revenue, officials see the project as a way of making better use of cattle that no longer produce milk but continue to require food and maintenance.

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Rural Women Get A New Income Opportunity

Women from participating villages have been given an important role in collecting cow urine. They receive Rs 2 per litre as a commission for the collection work, providing an additional earning opportunity within the rural economy.

Around 300 women are said to have joined the initiative in its initial phase. They have also been made shareholders in the venture, giving them a stake in the project beyond their collection-related earnings.

Depending on the volume collected and how extensively the programme expands, officials expect some participating women could potentially earn as much as Rs 2 lakh annually.

The government hopes the model can combine agricultural use, cattle management and rural employment, particularly for women who are already involved in livestock-related activities.

Govt Plans Expansion If Pilot Succeeds

For now, the procurement programme remains limited to the 15 villages selected for the Bulandshahr pilot. Authorities will assess the results before deciding whether to turn it into a broader state policy.

If expanded, the programme could involve establishing dedicated procurement and collection infrastructure in additional districts. The government believes a larger network could create another income channel for farmers while providing a steady supply of cow urine for agricultural applications.

The proposal comes amid wider efforts to promote alternatives to chemical-intensive farming. Officials are exploring whether cow urine collected through the programme can be effectively processed and used as an agricultural input.

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Opposition Questions The Govt's Intent

The initiative has also triggered political criticism, with the Samajwadi Party questioning the government's motives behind the programme.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Mohammad Azam Khan described the procurement drive as a "scam" and alleged that it was being used to generate funds ahead of elections. He also questioned the condition of cow shelters and the protection available to cattle housed there.

The opposition leader argued that the programme would not translate into meaningful development if basic facilities for cattle remained inadequate.

The Uttar Pradesh government, meanwhile, is proceeding with the Bulandshahr pilot as authorities assess whether the model can become a sustainable source of income for farmers and rural women while giving an economic purpose to ageing cattle.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main goal of the cow urine procurement project?

The project aims to provide additional income for rural households and make productive use of ageing cattle. It also seeks to reduce reliance on chemical-based products by using cow urine as an agricultural input.

How much is paid for cow urine in the pilot project?

The government currently purchases cow urine at Rs 10 per litre. There's a possibility of increasing the purchase price to Rs 20 per litre to boost participation.

How are rural women involved in this initiative?

Women collect cow urine and receive a Rs 2 per litre commission, creating an earning opportunity. They are also shareholders in the venture, with potential annual earnings up to Rs 2 lakh.

Where is the cow urine procurement pilot project currently active?

The pilot project is currently being implemented in 15 villages within Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. It is coordinated through a Farmer Producer Organization in Narsaina village.

What is the future plan for the project if it succeeds?

If the pilot delivers expected results, the state government plans to expand the programme to other parts of Uttar Pradesh. This would involve establishing dedicated collection and procurement centres.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bulandshahr Yogi Adityanath UTTAR PRADESH Cow Urine Scheme
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