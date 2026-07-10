BJP Bets On Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy & Prakash Baraik For Rajya Sabha Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections in West Bengal, nominating Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Prakash Baraik.

The announcement came hours after all three leaders joined the BJP.

Leaders Inducted Into BJP

The three former Rajya Sabha MPs had resigned from the Upper House of Parliament last month.

BJP's West Bengal unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya welcomed Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik into the party and handed them the BJP flag.

Bhattacharya said the induction of the three leaders should be viewed as an exception.

'BJP Will Not Open Its Doors To Everyone'

Bhattacharya said the BJP's decision to induct the three former Trinamool Congress leaders should not be interpreted as the party opening its doors to every TMC member.

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He said the three leaders have impeccable records and faced no corruption charges during their time in the Trinamool Congress.

Speculation over their Rajya Sabha nominations had been rife since they joined the BJP.

Timeline Of Their Exit From TMC

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from the Rajya Sabha on June 8, followed by Sushmita Dev on June 10 and Prakash Baraik on June 11.

Roy had been critical of the Trinamool Congress leadership well before the West Bengal Assembly elections. In August 2024, he distanced himself from the party while criticising the Mamata Banerjee government over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

He was later sidelined within the party before resigning last month.

BJP Eyes Clean Sweep

According to the current numerical strength of the West Bengal Assembly, BJP candidates are likely to win all three Rajya Sabha seats.

The BJP currently has 208 MLAs in the Assembly. An opposition candidate would require at least 70 votes to defeat a BJP nominee.

While the Trinamool Congress officially has 80 MLAs, 60 belong to the "Rebel but Majority" faction led by expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, while the remaining 20 support Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

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