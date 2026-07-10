BJP Bets On Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy & Prakash Baraik For Rajya Sabha Polls

The BJP has nominated Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, and Prakash Baraik for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections in West Bengal. They joined the BJP shortly before their nominations were announced.
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Hours After Joining BJP, Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy And Prakash Baraik Get Rajya Sabha Tickets
BJP's West Bengal unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya welcomed Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik into the party and handed them the BJP flag.
- BJP nominated Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Prakash Baraik.
- Candidates, ex-TMC MPs, joined BJP before nominations.
- BJP cited clean records, anticipates winning all three seats.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the BJP's candidates for the Rajya Sabha by-elections in West Bengal?
Why is the induction of these three leaders into the BJP considered exceptional?
The BJP clarified their induction is an exception. These leaders possess impeccable records and faced no corruption charges, unlike many other former Trinamool Congress members.
What is the expected outcome of the Rajya Sabha by-elections in West Bengal?
BJP candidates are likely to win all three Rajya Sabha seats. The party has 208 MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly, providing a strong numerical advantage.
When did the nominated candidates resign from the Rajya Sabha?
Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from the Rajya Sabha on June 8, Sushmita Dev on June 10, and Prakash Baraik on June 11. Their resignations occurred last month.
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