BJP Bets On Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy & Prakash Baraik For Rajya Sabha Polls

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English NewsNewsIndiaHours After Joining BJP, Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy And Prakash Baraik Get Rajya Sabha Tickets

Hours After Joining BJP, Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy And Prakash Baraik Get Rajya Sabha Tickets

BJP's West Bengal unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya welcomed Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik into the party and handed them the BJP flag.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 01:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP nominated Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Prakash Baraik.
  • Candidates, ex-TMC MPs, joined BJP before nominations.
  • BJP cited clean records, anticipates winning all three seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections in West Bengal, nominating Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Prakash Baraik.

The announcement came hours after all three leaders joined the BJP.

Leaders Inducted Into BJP

The three former Rajya Sabha MPs had resigned from the Upper House of Parliament last month.

BJP's West Bengal unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya welcomed Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik into the party and handed them the BJP flag.

Bhattacharya said the induction of the three leaders should be viewed as an exception.

'BJP Will Not Open Its Doors To Everyone'

Bhattacharya said the BJP's decision to induct the three former Trinamool Congress leaders should not be interpreted as the party opening its doors to every TMC member.

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He said the three leaders have impeccable records and faced no corruption charges during their time in the Trinamool Congress.

Speculation over their Rajya Sabha nominations had been rife since they joined the BJP.

Timeline Of Their Exit From TMC

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from the Rajya Sabha on June 8, followed by Sushmita Dev on June 10 and Prakash Baraik on June 11.

Roy had been critical of the Trinamool Congress leadership well before the West Bengal Assembly elections. In August 2024, he distanced himself from the party while criticising the Mamata Banerjee government over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

He was later sidelined within the party before resigning last month.

BJP Eyes Clean Sweep

According to the current numerical strength of the West Bengal Assembly, BJP candidates are likely to win all three Rajya Sabha seats.

The BJP currently has 208 MLAs in the Assembly. An opposition candidate would require at least 70 votes to defeat a BJP nominee.

While the Trinamool Congress officially has 80 MLAs, 60 belong to the "Rebel but Majority" faction led by expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, while the remaining 20 support Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the BJP's candidates for the Rajya Sabha by-elections in West Bengal?

The BJP has nominated Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, and Prakash Baraik for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections in West Bengal. They joined the BJP shortly before their nominations were announced.

Why is the induction of these three leaders into the BJP considered exceptional?

The BJP clarified their induction is an exception. These leaders possess impeccable records and faced no corruption charges, unlike many other former Trinamool Congress members.

What is the expected outcome of the Rajya Sabha by-elections in West Bengal?

BJP candidates are likely to win all three Rajya Sabha seats. The party has 208 MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly, providing a strong numerical advantage.

When did the nominated candidates resign from the Rajya Sabha?

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from the Rajya Sabha on June 8, Sushmita Dev on June 10, and Prakash Baraik on June 11. Their resignations occurred last month.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 12:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
TMC BJP Sushmita Dev .TMC Sukhendu Roy Prakash Baraik
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