Heartfelt Congratulations To All Devotees: PM Modi As Chhath Concludes

Heartfelt Congratulations To All Devotees: PM Modi As Chhath Concludes

After four days of devotion and fasting, Chhath Puja concluded on Tuesday. The festival, observed every year after Diwali, is dedicated to expressing gratitude to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 08:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: As Chhath Puja concluded with the rising sun on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to all devotees and fasting individuals, as well as to every countryman who participated in this sacred festival.

He further added that during this four-day ritual, we witnessed the divine manifestation of our grand tradition of Chhath Puja.

After four days of devotion and fasting, Chhath Puja concluded on Tuesday morning. The festival, observed every year after Diwali, is dedicated to expressing gratitude to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya for their blessings of health, wealth, and prosperity.

Taking to his social media platform X, the Prime Minister Modi said, “The auspicious conclusion of the great festival of Chhath came today with the morning offering of prayers to Lord Surya. During this four-day ritual, we witnessed the divine manifestation of our grand tradition of Chhath Puja. Heartfelt congratulations to all the devotees and fasting people, as well as to all our family members who were part of this sacred festival! May the infinite blessings of Chhathi Maiya always illuminate your lives.”

According to the Hindu calendar, Chhath Puja falls on the sixth day (Shashthi Tithi) of the Kartik month’s Shukla Paksha, usually occurring six days after Diwali. The celebration spans four days, beginning with Nahay Khay and concluding with Usha Arghya, the offering of prayers to the rising sun.

The festival commences with Nahay Khay (October 25), when devotees take a holy dip and prepare a simple meal. On the second day, Kharna (October 26), a day-long fast from morning to evening is observed and later concluded with offerings of rasiya (sweet porridge) and roti. The third day marks Sandhya Arghya, when the ‘nirjala vrat’ (fast without water) begins, continuing until the early hours of the fourth day (Usha Arghya).

Chhath Puja is believed to have originated in ancient times. According to legend, Lord Rama and Goddess Sita performed the first Chhath Puja after their return to Ayodhya to seek blessings from the Sun God for prosperity.

One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Chhath Puja, is primarily observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is also celebrated in parts of Nepal and among Indian communities worldwide.

Since early Tuesday morning, devotees have gathered at riverbanks to offer Usha Arghya. Images from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra show women standing in the cold water, immersed in devotion as the sun rises.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 08:39 AM (IST)
Chhath Puja PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi
