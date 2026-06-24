Haryana rolls out Auto Mutation System for paperless registry in 24 hours

Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday launched the ‘Automated (Auto) Mutation System and Paperless Registration 2.0’, a move aimed at making property registration and land record management faster, transparent and citizen-friendly.

Speaking at a programme held here, Saini said people will no longer need to apply separately for mutation after registering a property.

Mutation records can now be downloaded online from home.

The chief minister said the new system integrates property registration and mutation, reducing delays and eliminating the need for repeated visits to government offices.

He said the initiative is part of the state's efforts to strengthen digital governance and improve public services.

According to Saini, Aadhaar-based e-KYC has been made mandatory for both parties in property transactions to ensure complete identity verification.

The upgraded registration system also allows applicants to track their applications online, upload documents digitally and verify records through QR codes.

He said tatkal appointments for property registration will also be introduced on the lines of passport services.

Departmental approvals, including NOCs and planning clearances, will be processed online, reducing paperwork and procedural delays.

The chief minister said the Auto Mutation System was tested on a pilot basis for one month before being launched statewide.

Around 50,000 mutations have already been processed automatically during the trial phase.

Under the new system, mutation numbers will be generated automatically at the time of property registration. Cases not requiring partition of joint ownership records will be approved within 24 hours, while cases involving partition will be disposed of within 10 days.

Saini said more than four lakh of the over six lakh pending mutation cases in Haryana have already been cleared, and the remaining cases will be resolved soon.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel said the reform would save citizens from repeated visits to patwaris and revenue offices.

He described the initiative as a transparent and citizen-centric step that places Haryana among the leading states in adopting digital land administration systems. PTI VSD KSI KSI

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