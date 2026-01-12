From South Block To Seva Teerth: PM Modi Ready To Move Into New Office

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaFrom South Block To Seva Teerth: PM Modi Ready To Move Into New Office

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 12:20 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to shift to his new office near Raisina Hill, with finishing work currently underway. Officials indicate that he is likely to begin working from the new premises later this month.

The office complex has been developed as part of the Central Vista project. During construction, it was referred to as the Executive Enclave, but it has now been officially named Seva Teerth, meaning a “holy place of service.”

Seva Teerth comprises three buildings -- Seva Teerth 1 houses the Prime Minister’s Office, Seva Teerth 2 accommodates the Cabinet Secretariat, and Seva Teerth 3 contains the National Security Council Secretariat and the office of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Several components of the Central Vista redevelopment are already operational, including the new Parliament building and the Vice President’s enclave. Three of the eight planned ministerial office buildings are also complete and functional, while work on the Prime Minister’s Office is nearing completion.

The Prime Minister’s new residence is being constructed close to Seva Teerth. Once it is ready, he will vacate his current home at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Seva Teerth Complex

The Seva Teerth complex features state-of-the-art meeting rooms designed to host visiting dignitaries, blending modern technology with elements reflecting India’s cultural heritage. A dedicated cabinet meeting room has also been created. Officials say the PMO’s new open-floor layout is intended to encourage a more collaborative and modern work culture.

Since Independence, the Prime Minister’s Office had been located in the South Block, alongside the External Affairs and Defence Ministries, while the Home and Finance Ministries functioned from the North Block. These ministries have now moved to Kartavya Bhavan. The historic North and South Blocks, relics of the colonial era, are being repurposed into a large museum showcasing India’s 5,000-year-old civilisation, with the first phase expected to open early next year.

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Central Vista Project 'Narendra Modi' Seva Teerth PM Narendra Modi New Office
