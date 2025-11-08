‘From Lantern To LED Era’: Yogi, Nadda Slam RJD-Congress Over ‘Jungle Raaj’, 'Loot' In Bihar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Motihari/Purnea, Nov 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday accused the Congress and RJD of tarnishing Bihar’s glorious tradition and dividing the state, while alleging that the parties looted its resources during their rule.

Addressing rallies in Motihari and Bettiah, Adityanath said, "This election is between good governance and 'jungle raaj'. The same people who threw Bihar into an era of caste conflict, massacres, kidnappings, and robberies between 1990 and 2005 are now seeking votes in new packaging." "They fueled caste violence under the dim light of lanterns, sold kerosene to spread darkness, and looted homes. Congress and RJD have committed the ‘sin’ of tarnishing Bihar’s glorious tradition, and have divided and looted the state," he added.

Those who once devoured fodder are now here for your ration, he alleged.

The Uttar Pradesh CM claimed that the Congress and RJD pushed the state's youth into unemployment and crime.

"Now they want to bring back the rule of 'jungle raaj'. But Bihar's people now stand with development and heritage and have decided to vote for NDA," he added.

Addressing a rally at Kalyanpur in Motihari, BJP national president JP Nadda said, "This election is not just about winning, it about moving from the lantern (symbol of RJD) era to the LED era. RJD's rule was the rule of 'jungle raaj' and scams".

"This election is very important. I spent 20 years of my life in Bihar. I have witnessed both tragedy and development in the state. We have brought the boat out with great difficulty, now take care of it and keep it safe." In the evening, Shah led a mega roadshow in Purnea district and was accompanied by state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal and MLA Vijay Kumar Khemka.

Shah waved to crowds lining the streets, with flowers and saffron flags adorning the route as his convoy passed through key intersections including R N Shah Chowk, Jhanda Chowk, Lakhan Lal Chowk, and Khiru Chowk.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)