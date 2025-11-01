Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Foreigner's Ganga Dip Turns Awkward After Unexpected Discovery-Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online

Foreigner’s Ganga Dip Turns Awkward After Unexpected Discovery-Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online

The viral clip, reportedly filmed at a religious site in India, shows the foreign visitor standing at the Ganga ghat before taking a dip.

Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
A viral video on social media has left viewers both amused and embarrassed after a foreign tourist’s spiritual dip in the sacred Ganga River took an unpleasant turn. The man, filled with excitement and reverence, proudly told the camera he was about to bathe in “the holiest river in the world.” However, within moments of stepping into the water, his expression shifted from joy to shock. What happened next has not only stunned the internet but also reignited debate over pollution in India’s most revered river.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nolan Saumure (@sealontour)

The viral clip, reportedly filmed at a religious site in India, shows the foreign visitor standing at the Ganga ghat before taking a dip. At first, everything appears normal, he smiles, bows slightly, and prepares to immerse himself in the holy waters. But as soon as he places his foot in the river, something unexpected happens. The man suddenly looks down, realising something is tangled around his feet.

Leaning closer, he discovers it is not just river debris but a bundle of dirty clothes and waste caught around his legs. The moment turns even more unpleasant when he notices that the items include old undergarments and discarded fabric, floating in the water. Visibly disturbed, the man steps back as the video abruptly ends. The short clip has since become the subject of heated discussion across platforms.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a user named Nolan Saumure, and it has already been viewed millions of times, attracting thousands of reactions. While some users found the situation unfortunate, others expressed anger and shame over the incident.

One user commented, “Brother, I hope you didn’t fall sick after that,” while another wrote, “We sincerely apologise on behalf of our people.” A third user added, “People should be ashamed of throwing garbage into the Ganga.”

The viral footage has once again highlighted the issue of pollution in the Ganga River, prompting many to call for stricter measures to protect the country’s most sacred water body.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Viral Video Trending Trending Video
