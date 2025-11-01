On Cam: Moment When Stampede Broke Out At Andhra Temple Shows Trapped Devotees Crying For Help

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







At least nine devotees lost their lives and several others were injured in a stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, on Friday. The tragic incident occurred during Ekadashi, a major religious occasion that drew thousands of devotees to the privately-run temple. Heart-wrenching visuals from the scene showed women trapped in a narrow passage, clutching puja baskets and gasping for breath as the crowd surged forward.

Videos Emerge From Andhra Temple Stampede

Many were seen crying for help, while others tried to climb railings to escape the crush. Bystanders and relatives were seen performing CPR on unconscious victims in desperate attempts to save lives. The area where devotees had assembled was reportedly under construction, which further aggravated the situation and hampered rescue efforts.



As the temple operates privately, it does not come under the jurisdiction of the state’s Endowments Department, raising serious questions about crowd management and safety oversight.

Leaders Express Condolences

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep grief over the tragedy, calling it “extremely heartbreaking.” He directed officials to ensure immediate medical aid for the injured and ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the deaths, writing on social media that he was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives” and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Rescue operations continued through the afternoon, with police and medical teams deployed in large numbers. Officials said an investigation is underway to determine the lapses that led to one of the deadliest temple-related tragedies in recent years in the region.