Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaOn Cam: Moment When Stampede Broke Out At Andhra Temple Shows Trapped Devotees Crying For Help

On Cam: Moment When Stampede Broke Out At Andhra Temple Shows Trapped Devotees Crying For Help

A stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam killed at least nine devotees during Ekadashi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At least nine devotees lost their lives and several others were injured in a stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, on Friday. The tragic incident occurred during Ekadashi, a major religious occasion that drew thousands of devotees to the privately-run temple. Heart-wrenching visuals from the scene showed women trapped in a narrow passage, clutching puja baskets and gasping for breath as the crowd surged forward.

Videos Emerge From Andhra Temple Stampede

Many were seen crying for help, while others tried to climb railings to escape the crush. Bystanders and relatives were seen performing CPR on unconscious victims in desperate attempts to save lives. The area where devotees had assembled was reportedly under construction, which further aggravated the situation and hampered rescue efforts.

As the temple operates privately, it does not come under the jurisdiction of the state’s Endowments Department, raising serious questions about crowd management and safety oversight.

 

Leaders Express Condolences 

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep grief over the tragedy, calling it “extremely heartbreaking.” He directed officials to ensure immediate medical aid for the injured and ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the deaths, writing on social media that he was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives” and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Rescue operations continued through the afternoon, with police and medical teams deployed in large numbers. Officials said an investigation is underway to determine the lapses that led to one of the deadliest temple-related tragedies in recent years in the region.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
9 Dead After Stampede At Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy Shrine; CM Naidu Expresses Condolences
9 Dead After Stampede At Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy Shrine; CM Naidu Expresses Condolences
Cities
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
India
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Election 2025
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish Kumar's Message For Bihar As Poll Dates Near
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish's Video Message For Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget